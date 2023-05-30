Toothpaste Tablet Market Top Players are HCP Wellness, DENTTABS, and Georganics

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 30 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Toothpaste Tablet Industry Overview

The global toothpaste tablet market size was valued at USD 59.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the rising concern regarding environmental issues and the growing focus on sustainability. In addition, consumers’ increasing awareness about oral hygiene is expected to propel the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption in the production and supply chain of toothpaste tablets, which has had a significant impact on market growth. During the pandemic, doctors suggested not to use old toothbrushes and tongue cleaners, to reduce the risk of transferring harmful bacteria.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Toothpaste Tablet Market

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, people who were affected with the virus had a higher risk of oral problems or oral diseases that made them shift towards more hygienic alternatives like toothpaste tablets. The demand for toothpaste tablets has increased due to the rising awareness about plastic pollution and its harmful effects. Toothpaste is a daily consumed essential commodity which results in the creation of huge plastic pollution, as on daily basis many empty toothpaste tubes end up in landfills, whereas toothpaste tablets on the other hand do not cause any plastic pollution which is acting as a driving force for increasing the demand for toothpaste tablets.

The biggest opportunity to increase penetration into the market among a wider audience is through the hospitality industry. In the hospitality industry, like hotel rooms, the products used for personal care and hygiene are replaced by the staff every time the room is vacated and new customer books that room. The toothpaste tubes of small sizes provided to customers can be replaced with toothpaste tablets which will reduce wastage and save water usage at the same time. Toothpaste tablet gives the same result as those delivered by tubes.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Related Reports

Sensitive Toothpaste Market – The global sensitive toothpaste market size was estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Dental Floss Market – The global dental floss market size to be valued at USD 751.0 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Toothpaste Tablet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global toothpaste tablet market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Toothpaste Tablet Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fluoride-based

Fluoride Free

Toothpaste Tablet Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Online

Hypermarkets/Supermarket

Pharmacy & Drug stores

Others

Toothpaste Tablet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Toothpaste Tablet market include

Toothpaste India

Archtek

The Humble Co.

HCP Wellness

DENTTABS

Georganics

NELSON NATURALS INC.

Order a free sample PDF of the Toothpaste Tablet Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.