Automotive Textiles Market Global Industry Status, Driving Factors Analysis Report 2030

Automotive Textiles Industry Overview

The automotive textiles market size was estimated at USD 28,919.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Growth in automobile production coupled with the increasing focus on safety devices is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

U.S. automotive textiles market size, by product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge influence on the automotive sector, resulting in a considerable drop in automobile sales and a shortfall of raw materials. Furthermore, the loss of automobile manufacturers throughout the world has had an impact on the automotive fabric industry. Manufacturers have begun to diversify their businesses by producing PPE kits, face masks, and protective shields.

The market for automotive textiles is reaching pre-COVID levels, with a strong growth rate predicted during the projection period, owing to the economic recovery in most emerging countries. The frequent suspension of public transportation networks, along with the virus’s highly infectious nature, fueled demand for passenger automobiles, resulting in a need for automotive textile goods.

Increased consumer preference in the U.S. for more modern automotive textiles that offer an appealing look to automobiles and increasing technical breakthroughs in the automotive sector are likely to boost revenue growth in the area. Furthermore, as the need for more efficient and cost-effective automotive textiles grows in various nations across the globe, the U.S. automotive textile market is predicted to expand on account of the above-mentioned factor.

Concerns about the environmental effect of toxins emitted during the manufacture of lightweight automotive textiles, as well as vehicle safety, are likely to drive market growth. Furthermore, the presence of major players in the U.S. is expected to increase the demand for premium and luxury textiles in car interiors and fast urbanization.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global automotive textiles market include

  • Lear Corporation
  • Johnson Controls
  • Acme Mills
  • Aunde SA
  • Toyota Boshoku Corporation
  • International Textile Group
  • Borgers AG
  • Dupont
  • Autotech Nonwovens
  • Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.
  • CMI Enterprises Inc.
  • ASGLAWO Technofibre GmbH
  • Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
  • Baltex Inc.
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • Auto Textiles S.A.
  • Global Safety Textile GmbH
  • SMS Auto Fabrics
  • Autoliv Inc.

