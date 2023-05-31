Loyalty Management Market is registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 31 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Loyalty Management Industry Overview

The global loyalty management market size was valued at USD 7.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. The loyalty programs aim to establish customer engagement to understand and influence their buying behavior. Factors such as an increasing expansion of the retail and e-commerce market coupled with the shift towards a customer-centric approach by the business organization are primary factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing penetration of smartphones worldwide and enhancing internet services have enabled easy access to the internet, encouraging market expansion across regions.

The growing implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data in loyalty management programs can help assess consumer perception and make effective loyalty programs for all consumer segments. The technology helps analyze a large amount of unstructured and structured data from smartphones, survey forms, wearable devices, and cookies to extract actionable insights, further driving the growth.

The shift toward personalized loyalty programs providing personalized recommendations which the customer interacts with helps in customer conversion. The inclusion of gamification into loyalty programs helps in increasing the figures for digital engagement, social sharing, and enhanced digital customer journey, further propelling the growth of the loyalty management market.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the transportation, construction, and hotel industries. The aggressive spread of coronavirus worldwide forced the government to introduce containment measures to curb the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a moderate influence on the market growth of the market. In turn, the pandemic positively impacted the market growth.

Loyalty Management Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global loyalty management market based on component, software, deployment, organization, industry vertical, and region:

Loyalty Management Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Service

Loyalty Management Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Channel Loyalty

Customer Loyalty

Customer Retention

Loyalty Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Loyalty Management Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Loyalty Management Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Hospitality

Others

Loyalty Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Loyalty Management Industry include

AIMIA

BREIRLEY+PARTNERS

Comarch

Fivestars

ICF Next

Lacek Group

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

