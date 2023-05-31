What is the Moist Wound Dressings Market Growth?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 31 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Moist Wound Dressings Industry Overview

The global moist wound dressings market size was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. Wound dressings have evolved from simple dressings that cover the wound to advanced products that release pharmaceutically active ingredients for accelerating the healing process and reducing pain and inflammation. Wound care is essential to enhance the healing process and minimize the risk of associated infections. The rising incidence of diabetic pressure, venous stasis, and foot ulcers are one of the key factors driving the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the capacity of healthcare systems to keep up with curative and preventive services, particularly for the more vulnerable population. During the pandemic, the wound treatment centers in Italy managed a major reduction in the frequency of hospital admissions, since just urgencies, like extreme infections or wound hemorrhagic complexities, were permitted in the hospitals.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Moist Wound Dressings Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the consultations by primary-care clinicians, hospitalization, and diagnostic workup for moist wound care management. The restrictions that were imposed by the pandemic did not weaken wound-related QOL or home care. Many healthcare organizations together with governments adopted telemedicine for wound care management, especially in cases of severe wounds as it helped in minimizing the risk of infection and reducing contact between physicians and patients. Although, in Germany, telemedicine had a negligible impact on wound care management, despite its obvious advantages in containing the risk.

Furthermore, the launch of novel therapies such as electromagnetic therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, and the use of silver and other combination dressings are boosting market growth. These advancements ensure better wound care and thus increase product adoption. A major advancement in the market includes the ability of these dressings to regulate moisture at the wound site, which aids in the regeneration of tissue and reduces infection and pain. Advanced products facilitate wound protection, gas exchange, antibacterial protection, thermal insulation, and exudate absorption, thereby boosting the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Advanced Wound Care Market – The global advanced wound care market size was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Interactive Wound Dressing Market – The global interactive wound dressing market size was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Moist Wound Dressings Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global moist wound dressings market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Moist Wound Dressings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

Moist Wound Dressings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Moist Wound Dressings End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Moist Wound Dressings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

December 2017: Medline Industries entered into an agreement with Resource Optimization & Innovation (ROI). This agreement is anticipated to provide Medline the access to ROi’s products.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Moist Wound Dressings Industry include

3M Healthcare

Coloplast A/S

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Systagenix Wound Management Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Moist Wound Dressings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.