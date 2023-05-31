LED Driver Market Top Companies are MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Macroblock, Inc, and SAMSUNG

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 31 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

LED Driver Industry Overview

The global LED driver market size was valued at USD 5.04 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030. Technological progression in lighting components such as LED drivers has enabled energy efficiency and improved performance, thus amplifying market growth over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the light-emitting diodes used in lighting in commercial and industrial segments has led to increased demand. These components are used in high brightness lighting applications.

Moreover, companies such as Signify Holdings and Microchip technology, Inc are investing more in research and development to improve the efficiency of the existing lighting solutions. For instance, in January 2022, Signify Holdings announced a new line of Philips Hue intelligent lighting products and functions to help users create the perfect ambiance both indoors and out. The new products included Philips Hue Lucca wall light, Inara wall light, Calla bollard in stainless steel, and Resonate wall light.

The light-emitting diode driver has become an essential part of industrial and commercial lighting and has helped to reduce electricity costs considerably. The growing reach of LED lights in several applications, such as outdoor, automotive, industrial, and horticultural lighting, is further supporting the growth of the market for LED drivers. Governments of various countries have launched smart city projects to develop technologically advanced and ecological living places. Sustainable lighting forms an essential part of such projects. Thus, the demand for IoT-based smart lighting solutions is growing high in such countries. Many cities have also installed smart street lights that turn on and off using daylight sensors.

The next-generation light-emitting diodes provide ease of use for designers to design luminaries efficiently. For example, a high voltage driver is capable of supplying up to 17 LEDs in series, with constant currents between 350mA and 1,200mA. Such advancements are expected to boost the market growth in the future. However, the absence of certain industry-defined standards to test the characteristics and behavior of such drivers has steered manufacturers to face several challenges in the industry. Solid-State Lighting (SSL) lighting and driver manufacturers worldwide follow their standards in manufacturing such a key component of lighting systems resulting in a lack of interoperability across its end-use applications hindering market proliferation.

LED Driver Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global LED driver market based on supply type, application, and region:

LED Driver Supply Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Constant current

Constant voltage

LED Driver Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Lighting

Outdoor Display

LED Driver Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

May 2022: Signify Holdings announced the acquisition of Fluence from ams-OSRAM. The acquisition helped the company to upgrade its global agriculture lighting platform and expand in the North American horticulture lighting market.

April 2022: STMicroelectronics N.V. announced the launch of the latest power management I.C. for the company’s AMOLED display portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global LED Driver Industry include

ACE LEDS

Microchip Technology, Inc

Cree LED

GE Current, a Daintree Company

Signify Holdings

SAMSUNG

Lutron Electronics Co., Ltd

Macroblock, Inc

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

