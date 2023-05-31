Lit Fiber Market Analysis, And Regional Outlook By 2030

Lit Fiber Industry Overview

The global lit fiber market size was valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising demand for high bandwidth communication is propelling the growth of the market. Lit fiber networks easily transmit data, including audio, video, and pictures, across a few meters to several kilometers. It is an active cable primarily deployed across the globe and is entirely established, managed, and maintained by service providers. Lit fiber allows enterprises to scale their business, allowing network engineers to maintain and troubleshoot the network, making it more reliable. The IT and Telecommunication sectors have witnessed some significant applications of lit fiber. Technological advancements in the telecom sector have also been attributed to the rise in the deployment of broadband network architecture.

Lit fiber can be configured as point-to-multipoint, with dedicated internet access and managed wave connections. Companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, offer their customers high-speed, low-latency connections and a secure network. It has enabled colleges and universities to stream their lectures in 4K video quality and present immersive learning experiences to students across the community.

Similarly, gaming companies have also been using these cables to offer gamers ultra-low latencies and gigabit speeds. Governments across the globe have leveraged this network to develop a platform for smart-city and public-safety applications and provide its residents with high-speed access to e-government services.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: FiberLight, LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider, partnered with Coloblox Data Centers to offer lit and dark fiber services in Coloblox’s ATL1 Atlanta data center.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global lit fiber market include

AT&T

Altice USA

Comcast

Crown Castle Fiber

Frontier

GigabitNow

Lumen

Spectrum Enterprise

Verizon

Zayo

