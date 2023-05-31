Medical Device Cleaning Market Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis Report 2030

Medical Device Cleaning Industry Overview

The global medical device cleaning market size was valued at USD 19.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is expected to be a major factor responsible for the steady growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Diseases, such as Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), and Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infections, are some of the most common hospital-acquired infections. High risk of infection from drug-resistant pathogens, bloodborne pathogens, and other infectious agents in operating rooms is one of the major concerns for hospitals. For instance, frequent usage of urinary catheters leads to high risk of UTIs and may result in CAUTIs.

According to a research published in NCBI, UTIs account for 25% of all bacterial infections. According to a report from the National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance (NNIS) System, most hospital-acquired UTIs are associated with CA-bacteriuria, and catheterization is the most frequently occurring healthcare-associated infection globally, accounting for up to 40% of hospital-acquired infections in the U.S. each year. As a result of this, the market for medical device cleaning is expected to grow. Moreover, increase in the prevalence of SSIs is anticipated to boost penetration of infection control measures. As per a research published in NIH in 2018, 40% to 60% of infections were estimated to be SSIs.

The constant implementation of infection prevention and control measures has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of hospital-acquired infection cases, and the situation is expected to improve in the coming years provided these measures are adopted at the same rate. According to a report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022, SSI Standardized Infection Ratio (SIR) associated with all NHSN operational procedure categories combined decreased by roughly 5% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on market for medical device cleaning. In healthcare environments where certain medical procedures are conducted, environmental surfaces are more likely to be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus. As a result, these surfaces must be adequately cleaned and disinfected to prevent future transmission, especially in sites where COVID-19 patients are admitted. Similarly, this recommendation applies to non-traditional venues for isolation of COVID-19 patients with uncomplicated and moderate disease, such as residences and non-traditional facilities, which is predicted to promote market growth.

The pandemic has also created significant opportunities for local manufacturers. Due to restrictions on movement at international borders, supply chain of major players was disrupted. This created an opportunity for local players to enter the market for medical device cleaning and meet unmet demands of end-users. To enhance their foothold in the market, key companies are adopting various policies and plans to gain a higher market share. The rising number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in a lack of medical supplies; as a result, local manufacturers are ramping up production to satisfy the increased demand.

Firms are also adopting several strategies such as collaborations and the launch of new products to gain a higher market share. For instance, in April 2021, surface disinfectant wipes 2.0 CaviWipes, which are completely certified for the Emerging Viral Pathogen Claim EPA’s and are active against 42 illnesses, including SARS-CoV-2, have been released by Metrex. CaviWipes wipes have a universal contact duration of two minutes, making them ideal for one-step cleaning and disinfection of hard, non-permeable surfaces in healthcare environments. This is expected to help the company enhance its presence worldwide.

In addition, in August 2021, the Association for Experts in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), the biggest association for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) professionals, established a strategic relationship with Metrex Research, LLC. The APIC Strategic Partner program builds long-term connections with industry partners share the goal of lowering infection risk. Thus, the market for medical device cleaning is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Manual cleaning and disinfection techniques alone are insufficient to control hospital-acquired infections. Housekeepers clean just 40% to 50% of the surfaces that need be cleaned in order to maintain a sanitary environment. This could be due to the incapacity of hospitals to follow strict guidelines established by regulatory authorities or it could be due to MDR microbiota’s resistance to such strict cleaning and sterilization processes.

As a result, the Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC) updated its disinfection and sterilization guidelines for medical devices in February 2017. This was aimed at emphasizing practical advice in a succinct way, which would help healthcare institutions meet high sterilization and disinfection standards. This strategy is expected to improve patient safety and minimize hospital costs; manufacturers will benefit from terminal sterilization while increasing efficacy of medical devices, which is expected to boost market growth in the near future

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Ecolab established its Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center to be able to collaborate with customers of the medical device industry on infection prevention solutions for its cutting-edge surgical equipment as well as develop innovative solutions for hospitals and operation centers.

Ecolab established its Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center to be able to collaborate with customers of the medical device industry on infection prevention solutions for its cutting-edge surgical equipment as well as develop innovative solutions for hospitals and operation centers. January 2020: Getinge AB completed the acquisition of Applikon Biotechnology B.V., a developer and supplier of advanced bioreactor systems for production of vaccines and antibodies, as well as enzymes and bioplastics for industrial biotechnology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global medical device cleaning market include

Steris plc.

GetingeAB

Advanced Sterilization Products

The Ruhof Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corp.

Ecolab

3M

