Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Future Scope and Competitive Analysis with Key Players 2030

Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Industry Overview

The global point of use water treatment systems market size was valued at USD 13,510.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to ascend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2023 to 2030.

This is attributed to the increasing water pollution, the rising urban population, and growing health awareness among the younger demographic. Stringent regulatory guidelines to restrict pollution in drinking water and global health awareness offered to augment the adoption of water treatment systems are predicted to drive the market over the forecast period. The point of use water treatment systems is priced in an affordable range for consumers. Increasing health awareness in the developed regions like North America and Europe, along with the developing countries in Asia Pacific, is expected to augment the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a substantial operational and economic impact on the global point-of-use water treatment sector. Since the water treatment business is classified as an essential service, the overall negative impact on the industry was moderate in comparison to other manufacturing industries. Supply chain disruptions and shortage of technicians occurred as a result of the unexpected lockdown and restrictions on the flow of commodities to minimize the spread of the virus.

According to the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA), supply chain challenges, inflation, and steel costs, particularly stainless steel prices, have risen dramatically, negatively impacting the market growth. This had a significant influence on water and wastewater equipment suppliers and contractors, affecting both raw material and acquired component pricing. The labor market was getting affected and many industries were witnessing staffing shortages. Recruiting, hiring, keeping, and paying new staff had become more expensive and complicated.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global point of use water treatment systems market include

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

EcoWater Systems LLC

O. Smith

Culligan

Amway Corp.

