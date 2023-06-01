Cedrik Rowland – HIGH LOVE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ —CEDRIK ROWLAND TAKES LISTENERS ON A MUSICAL HIGH WITH NEW EUPHORIC AND ECLECTIC SINGLE “HIGH LOVE”

About the Release

Cedrik Rowland, the rising star in the music industry, has just released his highly anticipated single, “HIGH LOVE,” a mesmerizing fusion of lo-fi, R&B, and pop. This captivating track showcases Cedrik’s exceptional talent as a singer-songwriter, offering a unique blend of laidback production and infectious vocals.

“HIGH LOVE” captivates listeners from the very first note, immersing them in a dreamy aura that is both soothing and uplifting. The song’s euphoric guitar riff sets the stage for Cedrik’s velvety vocals to take center stage, allowing his talent to shine through. With its addictive melodies and evocative lyrics, “HIGH LOVE” takes listeners on a euphoric journey that leaves them craving more.

Cedrik Rowland’s artistry shines bright in this latest release, demonstrating his ability to seamlessly blend different genres into a cohesive and captivating sound. “HIGH LOVE” serves as a testament to Cedrik’s versatility as an artist, effortlessly merging elements of lo-fi, R&B, and pop to create a truly unique musical experience.

The single “HIGH LOVE” is now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Listeners can immerse themselves in Cedrik Rowland’s enchanting world by streaming the single today.

With “HIGH LOVE,” Cedrik Rowland solidifies his position as a rising star in the music industry. Be sure to follow Cedrik’s journey as he continues to captivate audiences with his distinct sound and heartfelt artistry.

About Cedrik Rowland

Cedrik Rowland is a singer and songwriter hailing from Fort Lauderdale, South Florida. Born and raised in a music-centric family, Cedrik’s roots in the industry run deep, with all his relatives being musicians or singers. From an early age, Cedrik discovered his passion for music and embarked on a lifelong journey to spread his unique sound and express himself through his art.

With a goal to inspire others, Cedrik finds immense joy in knowing that his music can uplift and positively impact people’s lives. The gratifying feeling of someone being in a better mood after hearing his music is what drives Cedrik to create heartfelt and meaningful compositions.

Having been singing since the tender age of two, Cedrik’s musical journey has been nurtured by a diverse range of influences. From the soulful sounds of Marvin Gaye and Luther Vandross to the timeless melodies of Motown and the harmonies of The Beach Boys, Cedrik’s family’s eclectic taste in music has shaped his versatile style. Drawing inspiration from legends like Queen and Frank Sinatra, Cedrik blends various genres and eras to create a sound that is uniquely his own.

In his pursuit to stand out and carve his path in the industry, Cedrik is determined to remain authentic and true to himself. Refusing to be confined by any particular artist or genre, he aims to showcase his individuality and share his distinct sound with the world. Cedrik Rowland’s music is a testament to his passion, talent, and unwavering dedication to leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of listeners everywhere.

