TrueOcean Marine Data Platform now provides native access to essential MetOcean data from Spire Global

KIEL, Germany, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — TrueOcean’s innovative cloud-based Marine Data Platform (MDP) for optimising offshore wind project development and operations globally has been upgraded to include MetOcean data forecasts natively, enabling marine survey, energy company and offshore contractor end-users to improve quality control of data from diverse marine sensors such as multibeam echo sounders and sub-bottom profilers.

Image caption: MetOcean data can be viewed as a layer on the TrueOcean Marine Data Platform’s map view.

The seamless integration of highly accurate wind, wave, and environmental data from Spire Global augments the TrueOcean MDP’s powerful sensor data management capabilities, which are designed to optimise technical workflows in geo-informatics, geotechnics, and hydrography, using a single integrated platform built specifically for the offshore wind sector.

“We’re proud to work with TrueOcean to provide accurate maritime weather and ocean condition forecasts to aid its customers in the successful development and maintenance of offshore wind farms, which are critical infrastructure to building a cleaner and more sustainable future here on Earth,” said Mike Eilts, GM of Weather and Earth Intelligence, Spire.

Spire Global’s weather forecast already assists surveying and offshore construction contractors, as well as operation and maintenance companies, in planning and preparing for work at sea. The recorded MetOcean data, in turn, helps asset owners including utilities and cable network operators in verifying their processes and improving quality when working with survey data.