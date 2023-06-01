Nurse Call Systems Market is driven by Increasing Funding for The Wireless Technologies

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 01 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Nurse Call Systems Industry Overview

The global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.11% from 2023 to 2030. The growing need for a diverse and integrated platform that increases the preference for mobility aids are driving the market. Medicare decides to refund schemes based on quality and outcome rather than quantity owing to the rising healthcare cost. Medicare estimates that current reimbursement practices are costing an additional USD 2.1 billion and expects to curtail this by using technology-focused healthcare. With this change in reimbursement policies, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are trying to streamline their workflow processes by adopting technology-oriented nurse call systems.

Nurse call systems enable reliable and flexible communication between the patient and the caregiver. Increasing patient numbers in healthcare facilities and the introduction of advanced ways to expand communication, workflow, and management to provide quality patient care are fueling the market growth. The market is primarily driven by technological advancements that have allowed players to create innovative devices. For instance, in December 2019, Tunstall Group launched Tunstall Carecom, a wireless and digital nurse call system.

Growing adoption of real-time location systems (RTLS) integrated with wireless technologies in various healthcare facilities is propelling the market growth. RTLS allows the healthcare facilities to track the movement of the attendants and equipment to increase productivity. For instance, Televic’s AQURA Care Communication Platform is an integrated platform with various modules such as nurse call, personal localization (RTLS), patient and staff safety, alarm delivery, personal mobility, and mediator control. The platform is open to integrating both its module and the mediator module, along with the current hospital infrastructure.

However, the high implementation costs can hinder the market expansion. The effectiveness of integrated communication technologies is based on several factors, including software, hardware, and the training level of medical staff. This increases the need for high investments by hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities to effectively implement the devices. In addition, strict regulatory policies related to data breaches can impede industry growth during the forecast period.

Nurse Call Systems Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nurse call systems market based on technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Nurse Call Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2030)

Wired Communication Equipment

Wireless Communication Equipment

Nurse Call Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2030)

Integrated Communication Systems

Buttons

Mobile Systems

Intercoms

Nurse Call Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2030)

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Nurse Call Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2030)

Hospitals

ASCs/Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Nurse Call Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

April 2022: Mendix Technology BV inked an extended partnership deal with Atos which will enable the latter to incorporate the Mendix low-code platform to facilitate decarbonization and hyper-automation across enterprises.

September 2021: Mendix Technology BV introduced artificial intelligence and other advanced features to its Nurse Call Systems to allow companies to develop software more efficiently. The company has named the AI feature Page Bot which provides recommendations to the software teams about how to design a new application’s user interface.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nurse Call Systems Industry include

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Rauland Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.

Austco Healthcare

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems LLC

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

JNL Technologies

Cornell Communications

