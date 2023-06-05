The Dock Ellis Foundation to Host the First Annual Dock Ellis Day for Youth

Pittsburgh, USA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — The Dock Ellis Foundation is hosting its first annual Dock Ellis Day for Youth from June 9 to 11, 2023, in Pittsburgh. With an interesting lineup of educational and fun activities, the event targets the youth from marginalized minority communities and survivors and the families of the victims of human trafficking, sex crimes, domestic violence, and missing and murdered persons. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness, spread knowledge, offer support, and bring some moments of respite to the marginalized youth exposed to some of the most severe forms of emotional and psychological trauma. The event also celebrates Dock Ellis and his famous no-hitter against the San Diego Padres on June 12, 1970.

The Dock Ellis Foundation is a non-profit organization working at the national level to educate and empower sexual assault, domestic abuse, and human trafficking minority victims and their families. The organization also actively works for missing persons of color, providing access to services to help bring them home, as well as education to avoid it. Established in 2019 to honor Ellis, who actively worked with at-risk youth and fought against racial injustices for several decades, and continue his legacy, the Dock Ellis Foundation now stands as a leading national organization for missing people of color. The organization works with both families and law enforcement departments to help bring the missing people back home safely.

The Dock Ellis Day for Youth will be a weekend-long event, starting at 10 am Friday, June 9, 2023, with an Essential Pittsburgh Experience and ending with Pirates vs. Mets game at PNC Park, Pittsburgh, on Sunday, June 11. The event is open to all youth from minority communities and is sponsored by Nordstrom, Totally Promotional, Homage Clothing, Heinz History Center, Clemente Museum, and Pittsburgh Pirates Commissioner’s Initiative. The tickets for the game are donated by Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hundreds of thousands of people of color go missing in the US each year. Many more are sexually assaulted, domestically abused, and murdered for various reasons. Add to the picture the long history of racial discrimination and oppression, and you have communities that are completely marginalized and cut off from the mainstream culture and a disconnected society. The Dock Ellis Foundation has been attempting to repair the frayed fabric of American society by fighting against racial disparities and extending help to the victims and their families. It engages, supports, and empowers marginalized communities to help build an inclusive society.

Dock Ellis Day for Youth is an attempt to do just that.

Talking about it, Jasmine Ellis, the CEO of The Dock Ellis Foundation and the daughter of Pirates’ one of the most beloved pitchers said, “The experience of losing a parent or watching them suffer can have an intense effect on the psychological development of a child. We aim to help these youngsters by providing them knowledge and tools to protect themselves and their families and some moments of joy to assist in their recovery.”

About the Dock Ellis Foundation

Dock Ellis Foundation is a national non-profit organization working for minority missing persons and victims of sexual crimes, domestic violence, and human trafficking. Established in 2019 by Ellis’ widow Hjordis Ellis and daughter Jasmine Ellis, the organization also provides education and training to help minority communities prevent these incidents and navigate the system when an unfortunate incident takes place. The Foundation is in need of funds to continue its mission. If you would like to contribute, please contact Jasmine Ellis at 800-370-0830 [EXT 2000].