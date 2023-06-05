Invisalign Clear Aligners Now Available in Southlake for a Straighter Smile

Southlake, TX,2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Tolleson Orthodontics is excited to announce the availability of Invisalign clear aligners, a modern and discreet way to straighten teeth and achieve a confident, beautiful smile. With Invisalign, patients can enjoy the benefits of traditional braces without the noticeable wires and brackets.

Invisalign aligners are custom-made for each patient and are designed to gradually shift teeth into the desired position. The clear aligners are virtually invisible, making them an ideal solution for both adults and teens who want to improve their smile without feeling self-conscious.

Dr. Tolleson, a leading dentist at Tolleson Orthodontics, said, “We are thrilled to offer Invisalign clear aligners to our patients. With Invisalign, our patients can achieve a straighter smile without having to compromise their appearance or lifestyle.”

Invisalign aligners are also removable, allowing patients to eat their favorite foods and maintain good oral hygiene. Treatment time varies depending on the severity of the case, but most patients achieve their desired results within 12 to 18 months.

Tolleson Orthodontics is committed to providing its patients with the latest in dental technology and services. The addition of Invisalign aligners to its offerings is part of the practice’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive dental care.

