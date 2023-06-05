Inspiring the Next Industrial Era at Manufacturing World 2023

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Manufacturing World Japan, the premier international manufacturing event, set to take place in June 21 to 23, is launching the highly anticipated Exhibitor Directory and Conference Program.

The Exhibitor Directory is a thorough listing of the world’s top manufacturers, showing their products, sophisticated equipment, and ground-breaking technology. Visitors can browse a wide variety of exhibitors, form useful connections, and learn about fresh business opportunities.

Complementing the Exhibitor Directory, the Conference Program features an exceptional lineup of 30 esteemed speakers, including industry experts and thought leaders. There will also be 21 sessions, including a keynote speech and 20 Special lectures.

This year’s Keynote speech will be led by Mr. Teiji Hirata, the Corporate Vice President Vehicle Production and Development of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Mr. Hirata’s engaging session will revolve around the topic “Nissan Intelligent Factory: Building Next-Generation Vehicles from Aria,” shedding light on Nissan’s cutting-edge manufacturing practices and their vision for next-generation vehicle production.

The Special lectures cover a wide range of thought-provoking topics, including Digital Transformation in Manufacturing, The Forefront of AM Technology, Space Development Use, and more. Speakers include Mr. Toshiyuki Hibi, Information Systems Group Chief Officer of TOYOTA MOTOR Corp.; Mr. Seiya Amatatsu, Senior General Manager, Distinguished Engineer, XR Technology Development Division, Incubation Center of Sony Corp.; Mr. Shai Terem, President & CEO of Markforged; Mr. Will Shaffer, President/ Boeing Global, Vice President of Boeing Japan K.K., Mr. Hajime Kumabe, Senior Director/J-QuAD DYNAMICS Inc., CEO of DENSO Corp., and more.

One of this edition’s attractions is the first-ever simultaneous Japanese-English interpretation of all sessions. By enabling users to fully participate in discussions and acquire insights from many viewpoints, this ground-breaking feature intends to promote worldwide collaboration and knowledge exchange.

It is important to note that there will be no online seminars for Manufacturing World Japan 2023. The gathering is intended to give attendees a rich, immersive experience, encourage in-person contacts, and establish deep connections within the manufacturing community.

Keynote speech admission carries a nominal fee of JPY 18,000. However, attendees holding VIP tickets will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the keynote speech free of charge. Additionally, all special lectures throughout the event are free for attendees, further enriching the educational and networking opportunities.

Manufacturing World Japan 2023 is an unmissable event for industry professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve and gain invaluable insights into the latest advancements in manufacturing. To explore the Exhibitor Directory and Conference Program, please visit https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.

Register today and join the Industrial Revolution at Manufacturing World Japan 2023!

####

About Manufacturing World Japan

Manufacturing World Japan is a leading international manufacturing event that brings together industry experts, innovators, and decision-makers to exchange knowledge, showcase technologies, and shape the future of manufacturing. With a diverse range of exhibitors, informative conferences, and networking opportunities, Manufacturing World Japan provides a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to stay abreast of emerging trends, establish connections, and drive business growth.