Dental Sealants: Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists Promote Optimal Oral Health in San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists, a leading dental practice in San Antonio, is pleased to announce its commitment to promoting optimal oral health through the use of dental sealants in San Antonio. As part of their comprehensive approach to dental care, the practice emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to safeguard the dental health of children and adults alike.

Dental sealants are a thin protective coating applied to the surfaces of the back teeth, particularly the molars and premolars. This preventive treatment acts as a barrier, sealing the deep grooves and crevices where bacteria and food particles can accumulate, leading to cavities and decay. By creating a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, dental sealants provide an added layer of defense against tooth decay, helping to maintain healthy smiles for years to come.

“The oral health of our patients is our top priority, and we believe in taking a proactive approach to preventing dental issues before they arise,” says Dr. Cele Oliver, a leading orthodontist at Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists. “Dental sealants are an effective and minimally invasive preventive treatment that can significantly reduce the risk of cavities, particularly in children who may have difficulty maintaining proper oral hygiene.”

The application of dental sealants is a quick and painless procedure that can be performed during a regular dental visit. The process involves thoroughly cleaning the teeth, applying an etching solution to roughen the tooth surface, and then painting the sealant onto the grooves of the teeth. Once the sealant is applied, it bonds to the tooth and hardens, providing long-lasting protection.

Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists recommend dental sealants for both children and adults, but they are particularly beneficial for children as they are more prone to cavities due to poor brushing habits and difficulty reaching their back teeth while brushing. By protecting the vulnerable chewing surfaces of their teeth, dental sealants can help children maintain optimal oral health during their formative years, reducing the need for extensive dental treatments in the future.

As a leading dental practice in San Antonio, Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to patients of all ages. With a team of experienced orthodontists and pediatric dentists, they offer a comprehensive range of dental services, including orthodontic treatments, pediatric dentistry, and general dental care.

For more information about dental sealants and the services offered by Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists, please visit their website at www.bexarsmiles.com or contact their office at (210)-951-6481.

