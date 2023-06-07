Ecotoxicological Studies Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 07 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Ecotoxicological Studies Industry Overview

The global ecotoxicological studies market size was valued at USD 1,014.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on regulation, safety, and quality, innovations in the pharmaceutical industry, and the entry of new players into the industry are major factors responsible for the lucrative growth of the market. In addition, the stringent regulatory scenarios in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany are expected to further boost market growth during the assessment period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant global population used non-biodegradable masks made up of propylene to protect against the virus. These non-biodegradable masks made of nanofibers had a negative impact on soil species, particularly the springtail and the earthworm. The mask’s nanofiber inhibits springtail reproduction and growth, decreases intracellular esterase activity in earthworm coelomocytes, and inhibits spermatogenesis in male earthworms. Such actions of non-biodegradable masks are likely to improve the demand for ecotoxicological studies post-pandemic.

Ecotoxicological data is an essential requirement for registration submissions in various industries, including industrial chemicals and agrochemicals. They form the basis of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)/ERA for both veterinary and human pharmaceuticals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the usage of antiviral drugs such as ribavirin, favipiravir, lopinavir, and remdesivir, among others. A study published by NCBI in 2021 reported that wastewater treatment plants are not capable enough of efficiently eliminating these drugs and their metabolites, which is harming aquatic animals. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in 2022 is anticipated to drive the usage of antiviral medications and further pollute water bodies, which is anticipated to increase demand for ecological studies in the years to come.

Ecotoxicological Studies Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ecotoxicological studies market based on service and region:

Ecotoxicological Studies Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Aquatic Ecotoxicology

Sediment Ecotoxicology

Terrestrial Ecotoxicology

Avian Ecotoxicology

Pollinator Testing

Ecotoxicological Studies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

December 2021: Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. acquired INTOX PVT. LTD., which is a provider of testing services. This acquisition was intended by Aragen to expand its geographic footprint in India by providing testing services.

February 2021: SGS SA expanded its partnership with RLP AgroScience; through this partnership, SGS and RLP AgroScience will enable the provision of more sophisticated, specifically tailored experimental designs for environmental and human safety evaluations of chemicals, pesticides, human/veterinary medications, and biocides.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ecotoxicological Studies Industry include

Smithers

SGS SA

Covance, Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

INTOX PVT. LTD. (Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.)

Fera Science Limited

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Noack Laboratorien GmbH

Eurofins Agroscience Services Group

