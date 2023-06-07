Global Aliphatic Solvents Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 3.4 Billion By The End Of 2033

Aliphatic solvents are a type of organic solvent that are primarily used in the manufacturing of coatings, cleaning products, degreasers, and other chemical formulations. These solvents are composed of straight-chain and branched-chain hydrocarbons, and are typically derived from petroleum or natural gas. The global aliphatic solvents market size was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for these solvents in various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and printing inks is driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global aliphatic solvents market, followed by North America and Europe. The high demand for these solvents in China, India, and other emerging economies in the region is driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for paints and coatings in the construction and automotive industries in the region is further propelling the market growth.

The key players operating in the aliphatic solvents market include ExxonMobil Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Total SA, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sasol Solvents, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, investing in research and development activities, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5922

Key findings of the Aliphatic Solvents market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Aliphatic Solvents. Additionally, the Aliphatic Solvents market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Aliphatic Solvents market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Aliphatic Solvents vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Aliphatic Solvents market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Aliphatic Solvents market.

Aliphatic Solvents price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2023-2033

Why is the U.S. a Huge Market for Aliphatic solvents?

The U.S. is a significant market for aliphatic solvents due to several factors, including:

Strong Manufacturing Sector: The U.S. has a strong manufacturing sector, which includes industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, printing inks, and pharmaceuticals. These industries are major consumers of aliphatic solvents, and the high demand for these solvents in the manufacturing sector has contributed to the growth of the market in the U.S. Stringent Environmental Regulations: The U.S. has strict environmental regulations, which has led to the adoption of green solvents in various industries. Aliphatic solvents are considered to be a green solvent, as they have low toxicity and are biodegradable. This has resulted in the increased adoption of aliphatic solvents in the U.S. Growing Construction Industry: The construction industry in the U.S. is growing, which has led to an increased demand for paints and coatings. Aliphatic solvents are a key component in the production of paints and coatings, and the growing demand for these products in the construction industry has driven the market growth. Presence of Major Market Players: The U.S. has a large number of market players in the aliphatic solvents market, including ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. These companies have a strong presence in the country and have contributed to the growth of the market. Favorable Government Policies: The U.S. government has implemented favorable policies to support the growth of the chemical industry, including the aliphatic solvents market. This has created a conducive environment for the growth of the market in the country.

Competitive landscape analysis

Market participants are using a combination of organic and inorganic strategies to expand their reach into profitable regions. To reach out to more clients while maintaining high profit margins, these methods include the launch of new goods, joint ventures with key companies, partnerships, acquisitions, and the expansion of local and international distribution networks.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Ganga Rasayanie Private Limited

Gulf Chemical and Industrial Oils

HCS Group GmbH

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

RB PRODUCTS INC.

Total S.A.

What insights does the Aliphatic Solvents report provide to the readers?

Aliphatic Solvents fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Aliphatic Solvents

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Aliphatic Solvents in detail.

Segmentation of Aliphatic Solvents Industry Research

By Application : Paints & Coatings Cleaning & Degreasing Adhesives Aerosols Rubbers & Polymers Printing Inks Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5922

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com