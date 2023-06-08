Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Top Company Overview and Research Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 08 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry Overview

The global urinary tract infection testing market size was estimated at USD 553.91 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. The UTI testing market is witnessing growth due to factors such as rising disease burden, rapid technological advancements, increasing geriatric population, and R&D investments by key players to introduce self-testing products.Urinary tract infection is becoming a common global concern. According to research studies, UTI occurs in one in five adult women at some point in their life. In the U.S., about 25%-40% of women aged 20-40 have suffered a UTI. More than 6 million UTI patient visits physicians every year in the U.S. Out of which around 20% of those visits are to the emergency department.

Women are more prone to UTIs than men.The incidence of disease in adult women tends to increase with age. The infection rate is comparatively high in postmenopausal women, owing to factors such as changes in vaginal flora, which provides a favorable environment for the growth of certain pathogens.

The introduction of portable handheld equipment and the availability of at-home sample collection kits & self-testing kits for UTI testing are among the factors likely to boost adoption. For instance, in May 2020, Healthy.io Ltd. launched a home test kit in the UK. Moreover, point-of-care testing for UTIs will be a key growth area, which is expected to increase investments by companies. Moreover, researchers are developing technologically advanced products for disease diagnosis, which are expected to be commercialized in space in the coming years. In January 2020, engineers at the University of Bath developed a test for UTIs using a smartphone camera. They have claimed that it can detect E.coli presence in a urine sample in less than 25 minutes.

The space experienced a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the pandemic, hospitals and clinics have reported a decrease in the number of urinary tract infection testing. However, in several countries globally, the effect of COVID-19 declined to post the second quarter of 2021, which helped the market regain traction.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global UTI testing market based on type, end-use, and regions:

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Urethritis

Cystitis

Pyelonephritis

Urinary Tract Infection Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

General practitioners (GPs)

Urologists

Urogynecologists

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Hospital Emergency Departments

Urgent Care

Others

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

September 2021: OpGen, Inc. announced initiating clinical trials of the Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection Panel. The panel can analyze a broad range of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers directly from a urine sample.

July 2020: Uqora, Inc. (Pharmavite, LLC), a urinary health biotechnology company, launched a UTI diagnostic and management kit. It includes the rapid diagnostic device, Clarify, which is compatible with PoC and homecare settings.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry include

QIAGEN

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

