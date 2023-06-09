Aerial Work Platforms Industry Is Expected To Ascend At Around 6% CAGR Through 2032 | Fact.MR Analysis

Aerial Work Platforms Market Size, Share, Trend, Report Analysis By Product Type (Scissor Lifts, Boom Lifts, Others), By End Use Industries (Construction, Entertainment, Commercial Use, Manufacturing, Others) & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 To 2032

The global aerial work platforms market, the market is gaining traction steadily, expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2032. As per the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 9.3 Bn by 2022. Preference for boom lifts will remain dominant, with a predicted absolute opportunity worth US$ 16.6 Bn during the forecast period.

For structuring this Aerial Work Platforms market research report the team of experienced market researchers and key analysts have worked dedicatedly. This market report contains an analysis of the market segments and key companies taking part in the arcade. This further includes a brief on the market risks, entry barriers, and sales channel distributors referring to the Aerial Work Platforms market. Business can further decide their course of action on the basis of insights recorded under this research. The production and marketing strategies are some of the immediate arenas of change that can be guided by research findings and future forecasts. The wide-ranging market analysis continuously gives insights based on positive developments and cost-benefit analysis on the parent market.

The futuristic chart elaborating on the CAGR values with respect to the market is added in the later part of this report. Paying attention to the competitive landscape this research has brought forward the key competition companies in the arcade including their strategic company players in this market. This part is further extended to details of each company and its market share. All included statistical data is interpreted in correlation with core competencies, details of regional expansion, and the use of advanced tools for analysis of the Aerial Work Platforms market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the industry.

In September 2021, JLG Industries, Inc. announced the launch of the JLG® 670SJ self-leveling boom lift, equipped with JLG’s exclusive and patented self-leveling technology. The 670SJ is engineered to automatically adapt to terrain on slopes up to 10 degrees in any direction, while driving with full functionality at a class-leading 67-ft platform height.

In March 2021, MEC Aerial Work Platforms introduced its newest product line of vertical mast lifts; the MEC Mast Electric (MME) Series. The MME Series leads with direct electric drive for high efficiency, longer duty cycles, and higher product residual value. It offers two heights to choose from: the MME20 with a platform height of 20 feet and the MME25 with a non-rotating vertical mast lift platform height of 25 feet.

Major Aerial Work Platforms Service Providers

Terex Corporation

Haulotte Group

Oshkosh Corporation

JLG Industries Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Tadano Limited

Aichi Corporation

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Palfinger AG

Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd.

Manitou Group

Mantall Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Aerial

By Product : Scissor Lifts Boom Lifts Other AWPs

By End Use Industries : AWP Rental Service Providers End Use Industries Construction Entertainment Commercial Uses Manufacturing Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture, etc.)

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Aerial Work Platforms Market report include:

How the market for Aerial Work Platforms has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Aerial Work Platforms on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Aerial Work Platforms?

Why the consumption of Aerial Work Platforms highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

