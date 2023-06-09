Demand for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Is Predicted To Advance at 5.1% CAGR by 2032

The global market for chemical-enhanced oil recovery is valued at US$ 800 million by 2022 and is estimated to reach an approximate size of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2032, reveals a new Fact.MR survey.

Worldwide demand for chemical enhanced oil recovery is predicted to advance at 5.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% during 2022 – 2032

For structuring this Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery market research report the team of experienced market researchers and key analysts have worked dedicatedly. This market report contains an analysis of the market segments and key companies taking part in the arcade. This further includes a brief on the market risks, entry barriers, and sales channel distributors referring to the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery market. Business can further decide their course of action on the basis of insights recorded under this research. The production and marketing strategies are some of the immediate arenas of change that can be guided by research findings and future forecasts. The wide-ranging market analysis continuously gives insights based on positive developments and cost-benefit analysis on the parent market.

The futuristic chart elaborating on the CAGR values with respect to the market is added in the later part of this report. Paying attention to the competitive landscape this research has brought forward the key competition companies in the arcade including their strategic company players in this market. This part is further extended to details of each company and its market share. All included statistical data is interpreted in correlation with core competencies, details of regional expansion, and the use of advanced tools for analysis of the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the chemical enhanced oil recovery market are focusing on providing their services to new projects being launched across the world.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a state entity of India recently awarded two enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to SNF Flopam at Jhalora and Becharji fields with the latter being awarded in March of 2022. Becharji field will witness the implementation of Polymer Flooding which is a type of chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technology.

Key Companies Profiled

ChampionX

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

Oil Chem Technologies LLC

Shell Chemicals

BASF SE

SNF

The Dow Chemical Company

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Sasol Limited

Halliburton Company

Kemira Oyj

Aprotic Solvents Market By Product (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone, Toluene, Benzene, Acetone), By Source (Bio-based, Conventional Aprotic Solvents), By End Use, By Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Segments of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry Research

By Origin: Petro-based Bio-based Water-based

By Application: Onshore Offshore

By Type: Water-soluble Polymers Surfactants Polymer Gels Biopolymers Alkaline Chemicals

By Technique: Polymer Flooding (PF) Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding Alkali-Co-solvent-Polymer (ACP) Flooding Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market report include:

How the market for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery?

Why the consumption of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

