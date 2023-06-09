Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers Is Set To Escalate At A CAGR of 6.3% Over 2032

The present-day valuation of the market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) is US$ 21 billion, which is forecasted to reach US$ 38.8 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide demand for thermoplastic elastomers is set to escalate at a CAGR of 6.3% over the next ten years.

The thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market is expected to be driven by rising demand for lightweight and flexible materials in several end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and medical. Thermoplastic elastomers have characteristic properties such as wear resistance, scratch resistance, smooth finish, foldability, and heat stability, which makes them a perfect choice for a wide scope of applications across industries.

Competitive Landscape

Prime companies in the thermoplastic elastomers market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their business potential and expand their revenue generation capacity over the coming years.

In January 2022, Huber Engineered Materials a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition of RHI Magnesita’s 50% ownership stake in a joint venture with Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co. KG that was signed in May 2021. This acquisition strengthened Huber’s portfolio for additive business for elastomers and thermoplastics.

In December 2021, Pexco LLC, a leading plastic extruder in the North American region announced the acquisition of Performance Elastomers Corporation (PEC), based in Ohio. The company specializes in manufacturing dense and sponge, thermoplastic, and rubber-based elastomer products.

Key Companies Profiled

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

EMS Group

Bayer Material Science LLC

Evonik Industries

LG Chemicals

LCY Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kraton Polymers LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

TSRC Corporation

Avient Corporation

Dynasol Elastomers LLC

Questionnaire answered in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market report include:

How the market for Thermoplastic Elastomers has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Thermoplastic Elastomers on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Thermoplastic Elastomers?

Why the consumption of Thermoplastic Elastomers highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Segments of Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry Research

By Type: Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Copolyester Ether Elastomers

By End-use Industry: Automotive Building & Construction Footwear Wires & Cables Medical Engineering Other Industries

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



