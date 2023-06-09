Behavioural Biometrics Software Is Set To Be Worth Over US$ 6 Billion by 2031 | Fact.MR Analysis

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

For structuring this Behavioural Biometrics market research report the team of experienced market researchers and key analysts have worked dedicatedly. This market report contains an analysis of the market segments and key companies taking part in the arcade. This further includes a brief on the market risks, entry barriers, and sales channel distributors referring to the Behavioural Biometrics market.

The futuristic chart elaborating on the CAGR values with respect to the market is added in the later part of this report. Paying attention to the competitive landscape this research has brought forward the key competition companies in the arcade including their strategic company players in this market.

Competitive Landscape

Major vendors providing behavioural biometric software and services are continuously focusing on research & development for increasing their share in the global market.

In February 2019, Plurilock Security Solutions Inc. introduced its new product ADAPT MFA, to provide next-generation multi-factor authentication for enterprise environments.

In February 2020, BioCatch, a global leader in behavioural biometrics, acquired Aimbrain, to enhance fraud detection, delivering seamless and secure digital experience to organizations and users.

Key Companies Profiled

BioCatch Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated

ThreatMark s.r.o.

Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.

ZIGHRA INC.

Secured Touch

GetSmart Solutions Ltd.

Akiyama

NuData Security

G2 Data Technologies

Nexgen Technologies

Net Com SAS

UnifyID

Key Segments Covered in Behavioural Biometrics Industry Research

Component Behavioural Biometric Software Behavioural Biometric Services Behavioural Biometric Managed Services Behavioural Biometric Professional Services

Deployment Model On-premise Behavioural Biometrics Solutions Cloud-based Behavioural Biometrics Solutions

Enterprise Size Behavioural Biometrics for Small & Medium Enterprises Behavioural Biometrics for Large Enterprises

Type Keystroke Dynamics Gait Analysis Signature Analysis Voice Recognition

Application Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Identity & Access Management Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Risk & Compliance Management Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Fraud Detection & Prevention Management Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Identity Proofing Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Continuous Authentication Single Factor Behavioural Biometric Authentication Multi-Factor Behavioural Biometric Authentication

Industry Vertical Use of Behavioural Biometrics in BFSI Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in Retail & e-Commerce Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in Healthcare Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in Government & Defense Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in IT & Telecom Sector



Questionnaire answered in the Behavioural Biometrics Market report include:

How the market for Behavioural Biometrics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Behavioural Biometrics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Behavioural Biometrics?

Why the consumption of Behavioural Biometrics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

