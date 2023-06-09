Rugby Apparel Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis and Competitive Insights

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 09 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Rugby Apparel Industry Overview

The global rugby apparel market size was valued at USD 918.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing popularity and importance of rugby in both developed and developing countries are expected to drive the overall expansion of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for new and innovative designs for rugby apparel among players is further driving the market size. In addition, the increasing number of female population around the globe playing rugby and taking part in rugby games is another primary factor driving the market. The rising interest of a huge population across the globe in rugby games coupled with an increasing number of rugby players is expected to propel market growth in the coming years. This population includes both players who play rugby professionally as well as those who adopt it as a leisure activity.

Children starting to learn any game from a very young age have an interest in that particular game for a long period and are likely to choose the game as a career. Thus, children playing any game such as rugby increases the demand for rugby apparel as these games need suitable apparel which is expected to surge the demand for the product eventually, thus boosting the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Rugby Apparel Market

With the growing number of rugby events, the adoption of rugby apparel has been increasing across the globe thus driving the overall market. Moreover, rising the number of events and games coupled with rising sponsorship and partnership for rugby apparel to be worn in the game is another factor propelling market growth over the forecast period. The rising focus of consumers on materials that are environment friendly to ensure the comfort of the wearer along with their increasing shift towards sustainable rugby clothing is further driving the demand for products and hence driving the market expansion.

Rugby apparel provides ease of movement and comfort along with moisture management which is increasing their usage thus fueling market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of educational institutions such as schools and colleges providing rugby as a key activity for students to participate in is further expected to drive the growth of the market. However, rugby is not a mainstream sport making it niche for a large population which is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. In addition, narrow commercial exposure for products is further expected to hinder market growth in the coming years. In contrast, increasing investments in tis sport along with innovation in apparel is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Related Reports

Mountain Bike Apparel Market – The global mountain bike apparel market size was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Snow Apparel Market – The global snow apparel market size was valued at USD 17.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Rugby Apparel Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the rugby apparel market on the basis of type and region:

Rugby Apparel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Upper Wear

Bottom Wear

Socks

Rugby Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

October 2020: The official kit partner of Irish Rugby, Canterbury launched the new home jersey for Spain Women’s Rugby team that will be worn in the overall season of 2022/21.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Rugby Apparel Industry include

Adidas AG

BADGER RUGBY LTD.

Nike Inc.

Canterbury

Decathlon SA

Gilburt Rugby

KOOGA

MACRON SPA

Olympus Rugby

O’Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Rugby Apparel Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.