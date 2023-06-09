Demand For In-Vehicle AI Robots Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 190.7 Million By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global in-vehicle AI robot market is worth US$ 38.8 million at present and is anticipated to surge ahead at an astonishing CAGR of 17.3% to reach US$ 190.7 million by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

Motional

Refraction AI

Optimus Ride

Waymo

AutoX

Bosch

Morris Garage

Nauto

Predii

Competitive Landscape

Prominent in-vehicle AI robot manufacturers are Tesla, Porsche, Motional, Refraction AI, Optimus Ride, Waymo, AutoX, Bosch, Morris Garage, Nauto, and Predii.

Key market players are resorting to organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product innovation and new product launches to keep their hold on the market in the long term.

In August 2022 , Motional, a driverless autonomous company, announced the launch of its first-ever electric IONIQ-5-based robotaxi partnering with Lyft.

, Motional, a driverless autonomous company, announced the launch of its first-ever electric IONIQ-5-based robotaxi partnering with Lyft. In January 2022, Optimus Ride, a self-driving vehicle company, was acquired by Magna International, a mobility tech and automotive company.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of in-vehicle AI robots positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of In-vehicle AI Robot Industry Research

· By Vehicle Category :

Passenger Cars Compact & Mid-sized Premium & Luxury SUVs

Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Buses & Coaches



· By Autonomous Level :

Level 2 & 3

Level 4 & 5

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

