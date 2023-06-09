Breast Implants Market Business Opportunities, Trends And Restraints 2030

Breast Implants Industry Overview

The global breast implants market size was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Growing preference for enhancing physical appearance has led to the growth of the market globally. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the worldwide healthcare sector. The pandemic’s impact on the medical equipment industry is enormous, with both highs and lows. On the one side, the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators increased rapidly, while utilization of health devices/products such as implants, injectables, stents, & equipment is declining. Interruptions in the supply chain, as well as the delay or cancellations of elective surgery, are significant factors in this scenario. Furthermore, cosmetic surgeons had decided to forego breast enhancement surgeries due to the threat of spreading coronavirus infection as the patient would have a compromised immune system against the virus. As a result, the market for both silicone & saline implants has dropped significantly.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Breast Implants Market

Over 28.4 million elective surgeries are anticipated to be canceled or postponed worldwide over the 12 weeks following COVID 19 infection, as per CovidSurg, a platform started by researchers to assess the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, this is projected to have a negative influence on the market.

Breast implantation surgery has evolved greatly with the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries. Women with a high preference for enhancing their esthetic appeal contribute largely to the revenue of the breast implantation market. According to the FDA, women above 18 years of age can undergo breast augmentation surgeries.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is also a significant driver leading to the growth of this market. In severe cases, the prevention of this disease involves mastectomy surgery, which requires the removal of the entire organ. In addition, reconstruction of this organ is considered a useful option for the treatment of such disease. This procedure involves rebuilding the shape of the removed organ. Thus, with a rising number of reconstruction cases, there is a growing demand for breast implantation in the near future.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) stated that breast augmentation is one of the top 5 cosmetic procedures conducted in the U.S. According to the ASPS, 279,143 procedures related to augmentation of this organ had taken place in the U.S. Thus, with a huge number of these cases, the growth of the breast implants market is expected to accelerate over the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market – The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size was valued at USD 63.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size was valued at USD 63.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. Aesthetic Medicine Market – The global aesthetic medicine market size was valued at USD 112.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global breast implants market include

ALLERGAN

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Mentor Worldwide LLC; Sientra, Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

LABORATOIRES ARION

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD.

Order a free sample PDF of the Breast Implants Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.