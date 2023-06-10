Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Revenue is anticipated to Surpass the Valuation of USD 33.30 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market account for a share of USD 23.42 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to surpass the valuation of USD 33.30 Billion by end of the forecast period i.e. 2032. The rheumatoid arthritis stem cell market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5 %.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own joints. It is a progressive and disabling disease, which can cause a lot of pain and deformity of the joints if not managed properly. The symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis include joint stiffness, swelling, fatigue, and joint pain. Stem cell therapy is one of the most promising treatments for rheumatoid arthritis as it has the potential to repair and regenerate damaged tissue.

Market Trends

Growing Demand for Non-invasive Therapies: Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is a non-invasive alternative to traditional treatments, such as medications and surgery. As a result, this type of stem cell therapy is gaining increasing traction among individuals with rheumatoid arthritis due to its potential to reduce pain and inflammation without the need for invasive procedures. Technological Advances: Advances in stem cell technology have enabled the development of new and more effective rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapies. For example, recent developments have allowed for the creation of stem cell lines from various sources, such as umbilical cord blood and adipose tissue, which can be used to create personalized treatments for rheumatoid arthritis. Increased Government Funding: Governments around the world are investing heavily in research and development for stem cell therapies, including rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy. This increased funding has enabled researchers to develop more effective treatments and create larger clinical trials, which has helped to further the development of the market. Growing Awareness: As the number of clinical trials and successful treatment stories increase, more people are becoming aware of the potential of rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy. This has led to increased demand for the treatment, which is helping to drive the growth of the market.

Eminent Players



Mesoblast Ltd

Roslin Cells

Regeneus Ltd

ReNeuron Group plc

International Stem Cell Corporation

TiGenix

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market, owing to the presence of various key players.

The rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second large share in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market throughout the forecast period.

In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

Tentatively, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, application, end-user, and geography.

By Treatment Type: Allogeneic Mesenchymal stem cells Bone marrow Transplant Adipose Tissue Stem Cells

By Application : Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

By Geography : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Japan China Middle-East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy Report

