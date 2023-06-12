Alfa Laval moves forward to the intelligent pump with new monitoring software

LUND, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Alfa Laval releases new condition monitoring software with built-in analytics. Using artificial intelligence, the new Alfa Laval Analytics for online condition monitoring helps hygienic industries prevent unplanned downtime, extends lifetime of valuable assets and helps reach sustainability targets.

“This is a big step for the hygienic industries. Our new Alfa Laval Analytics solution detects potential machine faults before they occur and helps diagnose the root cause. In close dialogue with our customers, we have developed an easy-to-use and reliable solution that brings peace of mind and keeps equipment at peak performance at all times, says Torsten Pedersen, Head of Connectivity and Monitoring at Alfa Laval Fluid Handling.

Alfa Laval Analytics is a value-adding feature that can be added to all new and existing pump installations from Alfa Laval. The solution includes a one-year subscription, including online installation, training in use of dashboard and ongoing support.

Always by your side 24/7

Alfa Laval Analytics collects and analyzes pump vibration data around the clock. The philosophy behind the development of the AI-based solution has been to create peace of mind for plant operators and management. Analytics provides a clear and intuitive overview of the health condition of the equipment through a simple dashboard. Green for ok, yellow for pay attention, orange for warning and red for immediate action.

“No matter where they are and regardless of time, operators and plant managers can check plant status in their pocket. All it takes is a brief glance on the app dashboard to check the health status of the pumps and take action if needed to prevent costly downtime”, says Torsten Pedersen.

He explains that Analytics not only detects faults, but also pinpoints the likely causes of the problem, which can for instance be related to misalignment of pump installation, potential process improvements or mechanical faults.

“The diagnostics capabilities of the Analytics tool make it much easier for operators and technicians to locate the problem fast and fix it before any damage is done. When running Analytics, we can even extend the warranty on equipment if the pumps are monitored continuously and if recommendations to inspection and repair are followed”, says Torsten Pedersen.

Enabling predictive maintenance

With its ability to predict failure and identify parts that need repair or replacement, Analytics paves the way for implementing predictive maintenance strategies that eliminate extra cost and prevent unplanned downtime.

At the same time, Analytics supports the sustainability agenda by allowing plants to do more with less. By keeping assets running flawlessly at all times, Analytics enhances energy efficiency and helps reduce carbon emissions.

Alfa Laval Analytics is a cyber secure solution. All data is transmitted via mobile network and requires no connection to the plant’s internet.

Analytics is part of the Connected Services programme from Alfa Laval. New services are added on an ongoing basis to leverage the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies.

The technical set-up of Alfa Laval Analytics

Analytics is enabled by the CM Connect Gateway and comes with a 12 months subscription.

Installation and commissioning is simple, carried out by use of an app that guides the user in easy to follow steps.

The subscription gives access to dashboard, provides notifications with recommended actions, and support from Alfa Laval.

To learn more, visit www.alfalaval.com/analytics

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information, contact:

Torsten Pedersen

Head of Connectivity and Monitoring at Alfa Laval

Phone: +45 28 95 44 21

E-mail: torsten.pedersen@alfalaval.com