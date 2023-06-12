ClickInstall 7.0 Builds a macOS Code Signed, Notarized App Installer

NEW YORK, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — ClickInstall makes it easy to create customized, professional installers for macOS computers. A good installer can reduce support cost and download time, simplify and customize the user experience, add security and make a great first impression. ClickInstall 7 was specifically built for macOS 13.2 (Ventura) and Xcode 14.2 or later. It uses Apple’s new notarytool process to notarize your installer with Apple. Installers built with ClickInstall 7 work on all macOS computers with macOS 10.14 or later. ClickInstall builds a 64-bit software installer for macOS computers using x86 or ARM processors. A Universal binary installer runs native on both Intel and Apple Silicon computers.

Applications, libraries and the installer itself can be code signed during the build process using a certificate downloaded from an Apple Developer account. After testing the installer on the development computer, electronically send it to Apple for notarization with a few button clicks. Create a simple installer in minutes. Set a few options, point to the Source folder holding the files you want to install to the Applications folder and click the Build button. ClickInstall makes it easy to create compressed, password-protected, self-extracting installers with basic computer skills.

A user can double-click an installer on a CD, USB drive or downloaded from the Internet to start the install process. ClickInstall supports user choice and option selections during the install process. Users can install the files and features they want or patch an existing installation with new or modified files. To customize the user experience, check minimum OS and RAM requirements before installing, present Pre and Post install notes or take the user to your online registration, tutorial or introduction video when the install process is finished.

A simple installer window is presented with custom logo, icon and background image. Include an optional web link, copyright notice, license agreement with required confirmation, help or release notes. The installer window title, buttons and other text seen by the user can be customized for any human language with Unicode text encoding.

ClickInstall supports commands to copy and delete files and folders anywhere on the macOS computer to accommodate complex application installs. The setup process can run other installers or use Shell commands. An executable can run before installation to confirm system requirements or after installation to complete custom actions.

Apply a custom icon to the installer or require a computer unique password. The vendor can generate a password for each user computer using ClickInstall or fully automate a Serial Number activation process with an online activation server.

ClickInstall has the ability to split a large setup file into multiple files or CDs. Users with slow Internet access can download multiple smaller files, then double-click the Setup file for a seamless install. To reduce file size and download time, the install process can download optional features on demand. Each record in ClickInstall holds the information needed to build an installer. Select a record and click to generate one installer or a batch of installers. ClickInstall automates the setup process and simplifies the code sign, notarization and upload process so users gets a professional, secure install process on any modern macOS computer.

ClickInstall generates royalty-free installers for any number of products with a one-time licensing fee of $395. The product includes a PDF User Guide, tutorial and online video demonstrations. ClickInstall MacOSX 6.0.2 is included for developers that use an older macOS computer or Xcode version with the altool process for notarization.

Excel Software

Ph: (702) 445-7645

Web: www.excelsoftware.com

Email: support@excelsoftware.com