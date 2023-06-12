GIFTEX: India’s Premier Gift Expo Is Coming Back In Mumbai

MUMBAI, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Trade and Technology Expo, a leading trade show organizer in India, is all set to roll out its 36th edition of Giftex – India’s Premier Gift Exhibition, from August 08–11, 2023, at Nehru Centre, Worli – Mumbai.

From the CMD’s Desk…

Mr. Vickram Sethi, CMD, Trade & Technology Expo., says, “We’re glad to announce the 36th edition of GIFTEX, which is getting bigger & better with a family of 150+ top-class exhibitors. This year, our exhibitors will showcase innovative and trending gift products that will meet the bulk sourcing needs of buyers from different sectors. The exhibition aims to provide extensive business & networking opportunities to various players; wherein they can showcase their best creations and foster long-term relations. It promises to deliver a win-win situation for all.”

Earlier, we had the privilege to associate with some of the leading brands like: Zeiss India, Foodhall, Shaze Premium Home Décor, Godrej’s Nature Basket, Boat Lifestyle, Zebronics, mCaffeine, Entisi, Mona B India, Apsom Technology, Fujifilm, Metro Cash n Carry, Astaguru Auction House, and Opulentia, TBZ Original, and more.

Renowned for its trend-forecasting and trendsetting prowess, Giftex has been a trailblazer in the corporate and personal gifting arena since 1986. Introducing health & wellness products in 2015, it has witnessed an exponential surge in demand, capturing the market’s fervor. Giftex continues to redefine corporate and generic gifting with its curated selection of innovative products, thereby captivating recipients and leaving an indelible mark.

Building on its reputation as a trendsetter, Giftex is delighted to announce its prestigious partnerships with Astaguru – India’s leading auction house, known for its luxurious offerings across diverse categories like heirloom jewellery & Silver, Timepieces, Modern Art, Vintage and classic cars, rare books, maps, stamps, etc. and Opulentia, an esteemed brand offering limited edition art prints, cups, plates, scarves, and mugs, that defines exclusivity!

This year, Giftex takes center stage with exquisite gift products including art prints, paintings, opulent cups & plates, luxurious scarves & clutch purses, etc.

Who Can Visit?

It brings together suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, sales/purchase managers, and key decision-makers from media & entertainment, IT, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, travel retailers, event companies, home & lifestyle, hospitality, realtors, insurance, healthcare, MNCs, department stores, etc.

The exhibition will showcase limitless, incredible gifting solutions in top categories like:

Health & Wellness Gifts | Gourmet Hampers | Electronics & Gadgets

Home Décor & Kitchen Appliances | Luggage & Travel Accessories

Tech & Lifestyle Products | Gift Packaging & Wraps

Celebration and Festive Gifts | Handicrafts | Stationery and Office Supplies

Jewellery & Precious Gifts

To exhibit click here – https://bit.ly/3WnnReM or call: +91 22 2207 5256 / 57 / 58

For visitor registration click here – https://bit.ly/43gkUiw