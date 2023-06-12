UK based Chemical Manufacturer “Fisher Research” Chooses Batchmaster Web as their Preferred ERP Partner

Indore, India, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 1988, Fisher Research has made commendable progress in the cleaning and maintenance chemical manufacturing business. But as operations expanded, they outgrew their existing business management systems. Therefore, Fisher Research entered the ERP market looking for a software solution that could cater to their need for quick innovation, organized production, consistent quality, up-to-date compliance and accurate finance.

While using Access Accounting Software, the managing director Mr Iwan Fisher realised the need for an integrated business solution. And after a long and diligent scouting process, Fisher Research has now announced the selection of BatchMaster Web as their preferred ERP system for the holding company Fisher Darville Pvt. Ltd. along with its 3 subsidiaries. By implementing BatchMaster Web on the SaaS model, the company will benefit from its formulation, procurement, inventory, production, quality, sales and finance modules.

Along with having remote capabilities, BatchMaster Web based ERP will aid the company’s product development process and simplify sampling management. Fisher Research also opted for BatchMaster Finance with automation for VAT returns, to be compliant with HMRC. The chemical manufacturing company will also be able to achieve faster time-to-market for new product offerings with the state-of-the-art formulation module pioneered by BatchMaster.

“We are delighted to have Fisher Research on board. It will be a pleasure to provide industry-specific business solutions to help them achieve operational excellence and incremental growth. We will ensure complete back-end support and continue to serve them in our best capacity”, said Mr Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software.

About Fisher Research

Established in 1988, Fisher Research has been serving the private label chemical market for over 30 years. Adopting a partnership approach, they aim to integrate their operations with customers’ to offer a complete and confidential private label manufacturing service tailored to meet exacting requirements.

About BatchMaster Software

BatchMaster Software is one of the market leaders in offering enterprise software solutions for the process manufacturing industries. Through a vast industry experience with over 2500 implementations worldwide, BatchMaster clearly understands the unique industry challenges and offers ERP solutions that support industry-specific functionalities, and handle critical processes of the micro-verticals. BatchMaster empowers the organizations streamline their operations, reduce wastage, bring down costs, increase profits, improve compliance and manage safety to keep their customers happy and satisfied.