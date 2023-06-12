Expanding Biosolids Market Revolutionizes Sustainable Waste Management

The biosolids market is a rapidly growing sector that focuses on the utilization of treated sewage sludge as a valuable resource. Biosolids, also known as sewage sludge, are the organic materials generated from wastewater treatment processes. They contain a variety of nutrients, organic matter, and beneficial microorganisms that can be beneficially recycled and applied to land for agricultural purposes.

In recent years, there has been an increasing emphasis on sustainable waste management practices, and the biosolids market has emerged as a key player in this context. The demand for biosolids is driven by their numerous benefits, including soil improvement, increased crop productivity, and reduced reliance on synthetic fertilizers. Biosolids offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional waste disposal methods, such as landfilling or incineration. Furthermore, strict regulations and standards ensure that biosolids undergo rigorous treatment processes to remove harmful pathogens and contaminants, making them safe for land application.

Key Segments as per Biosolids Industry Research

By Form Cakes Liquid Pellets

By Product Type Class A Biosolids Class A (EQ) Biosolids Class B Biosolids

By Application Agricultural Fertilizers/Soil Conditioner for Human Crop Production Fertilizers for Animal Crop Production – Pastures Non-agricultural Forest Crops (Land Restoration and Forestry) Land Reclamation (Roads and Urban Wetlands) Reclaiming Mining Sites Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use Energy Recovery & Production Heat Generation, Incineration, and Gasification Oil and Cement Production Commercial Uses



Key Takeaways from Market study

Biosolids market is poised to grow 1.5X in value by 2031.

Agricultural application is poised to dominate the market and capture nearly 60% share by 2031 owing to rising demand for higher agricultural output.

Market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Competition in the Market

According to the United Nations Environment Program, the building and construction industry accounts for around 40% of worldwide energy-related carbon emissions. To avoid this, usage of biosolids in the building sector is being rigorously scrutinised. Use of biosolids in bricks is being investigated in order to reduce pollution caused through carbon emissions.

Key Companies Profiled

Agrivert Ltd

BCR Environmental

Cambi Group AS

Cleanaway

FCC Group

Syngeta

Sumitomo Corporation

Terrapure Environmental

