Steel Pipe Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2033

The market for steel pipe coatings is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.8 billion globally in 2023 and to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% to US$ 14.0 billion by the end of 2033. Other corrosion prevention methods, such as cathodic protection, sacrificial anodes, and inhibitors, are less effective than coatings for pipes. Steel pipe coating is growing in popularity as a result.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Steel pipe coatings market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Key findings of the Steel pipe coatings market study:

Regional breakdown of the Steel pipe coatings market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Steel pipe coatings vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Steel pipe coatings market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Steel pipe coatings market.

Eminent Players Key Stratagems

The companies are focusing on collaborations & partnerships that will accelerate innovation and manages risk at the same time and strategize toward expanding business domestically and internationally.

Companies are looking for better research and development facilities to make their products more unique and focusing on collaborative efforts in research and development to bring about future growth possibilities.

Top Companies in Steel pipe coatings Market

Sherwin-Williams

PPG

Akzo Nobel

3M

Axalta

Arkema

Industry Research

• By Pipe Diameter:

o DN 350 – DN 600

o DN 700 – DN 1000

o DN 1200 – DN 2000

o DN 2000 – DN3000

o DN 3000 & Above

• By Solution:

o Solvent-free

o Solvent-based

• By Coating Material:

o Fusion Bonded Epoxies

o Fluoropolymer

o Polyolefin

 Polyethylene

 Polypropylene

 2LPP

 3LPP

o Coal Tar Epoxies

o Epoxy Coated

o High Performance Powder

o Flow Efficiency

o Liquid Epoxy

o Others

• By Application Area:

o Internal

o External

• By End-use Industry:

o Oil & Gas Industry

 On Shore

 Off Shore

o Aerospace Industry

o Automotive Industry

o Marine Industry

o Water Transportation Industry

 Fresh Water

 Brine

o Others

• By Region:

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o East Asia

o South Asia & Oceania

o Middle East & Africa

Queries addressed in the Steel pipe coatings market report:

Why are the Steel pipe coatings market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Steel pipe coatings market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Steel pipe coatings market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Steel pipe coatings market?

