Shoe Insoles Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Key Opportunities and Technology Estimates

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 13 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Shoe Insoles Industry Overview

The global shoe insoles market size was valued at USD 5.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for cost-effective and non-invasive foot treatment is anticipated to boost the sales of shoe insoles. Rising prevalence of sports-related injuries such as muscle tear and joint dislocation among athletes will continue to surge the sales of shoe insoles. Moreover, the growth of the footwear sector resulted in an increase in the usage of shoe insoles. Furthermore, the increasing preference of the global population for fashionable footwear is assisting in the growth of the market.

Shoe insoles include a large variety of athletic, casual, and orthotic products consisting of various styles and are available for all occasions. People who are working all day on their feet require some extra support in their shoes. Moreover, there is a wide range of therapeutic insoles available in the market, which can be purchased over the counter or can be customized according to the requirements. The general intention of shoe insoles is to reduce the pain due to standing and walking around. Most professions need people to be on their feet for a longer period of time, taking extra weight or walking. A good quality shoe insole lets go of the problems by providing an extra softness that reduces the impact these jobs have on a person’s feet, hence reducing discomfort.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Shoe Insoles Market

The molded or 3D shoe insoles under the foot area increase the arch support and provide extra comfort. Moreover, during physical activities, the cushion helps in reducing and preventing joint or muscle pain in the feet. Moreover, the foam material provides extra cushioning to the feet at every step a person takes. It bounces back after every step, which is why it is highly used by people who walk and stand for a long time. Footwear interventions such as shoe insoles or foot orthoses are becoming increasingly popular among the population as a low-priced, simple, and non-invasive intervention may help in preventing lower limb overuse injuries, relieving pain, and retaining skin integrity of the feet.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the overall market. The market faced a shortage of materials during the global lockdown, which prolonged for a longer period of time. Hence, as a result, the shoe insoles supply declined. In addition, the continuous lockdown created less demand for footwear products among people as they were isolated in their homes for a longer time period. However, it is expected that the market is going to witness demand due to the growing trend of fashionable footwear among the women population and sportspersons across the globe.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Related Reports

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market – The global foot orthotic insoles market size was valued at USD 3.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Footwear Market – The global footwear market size was estimated at USD 373.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Shoe Insoles Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global shoe insoles market on the basis of application, material, end-user, and region:

Shoe Insoles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Casual

Athletic

Orthotics

Shoe Insoles Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Foam

Gel

Rubber

Shoe Insoles End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Men

Women

Shoe Insoles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

November 2021: Spenco, the innovative healthcare company with a mission to help people everywhere by improving their foot health and improve their overall athletic performance, announced the launch of the two latest shoe insoles as part of their new performance series. The names are The Propel and Propel + Carbon. The new products are designed to boost the running shoes with the latest advancements in running technology. The products will be available both on their website and in retail channels nationwide.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Shoe Insoles Industry include

Bauerfeind AG

Bayer Healthcare AG

Foot Science International

Peacock Medical Group

Powerstep

SOLO Laboratories, Inc.

Spenco Medical Corporation

Superfeet Worldwide, Inc.

Texon International Group

Footbalance System

Order a free sample PDF of the Shoe Insoles Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.