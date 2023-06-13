UAE Genetic Testing Market Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 13 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

UAE Genetic Testing Industry Overview

The UAE genetic testing market size was valued at USD 29.27 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.40% by 2030. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of genetic conditions, increasing investments in genetic R&D, and technological developments by prominent market players. Moreover, increasing emphasis on personalized medicines is also likely to have a positive impact on the UAE direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacogenomics played a prominent role in creating effective, tailored, and cost-efficient medicines. The growing use of pharmacogenomics to produce effective cancer medicines is also a key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, recent developments undertaken by key companies are also likely to positively impact the growth of the industry.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the UAE Genetic Testing Market

For instance, in February 2022, Dante Labs announced that it has selected Abu Dhabi Executive Office employees for their wellbeing week as a genetic services provider. This initiative is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Abu Dhabi market. Biopharmaceutical companies are actively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has further created opportunities for players striving to gain market share by leveraging the situation and capitalizing on untapped avenues.

According to WHO 2020 report, the UAE had a cancer incidence and mortality of 4,807 and 1,896, respectively. Furthermore, the UAE became one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in the mid-twentieth century, with this expansion contributing to economic, sociodemographic, and lifestyle changes in its population as well as an epidemiological increase in NCD rates. In addition, as per national studies in the UAE, this rise in cancer rates was linked to increased exposure to a number of risk factors, including lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of a high-calorie diet, rise in obesity rates, and increase in tobacco consumption.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Related Reports

Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, And End-point PCR Market – The global real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR market size was valued at USD 31.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market – The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% from 2023 to 2030.

UAE Genetic Testing Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the UAE genetic testing market based on technology, application, end-use, and channel:

UAE Genetic Testing Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Next Generation Sequencing

Array Technology – Specific to Microarray Only

PCR-based Testing

FISH

Others

UAE Genetic Testing Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Ancestry & Ethnicity

Cancer Screening

Genetic Disease Carrier Status

New Baby Screening

Traits

Health and Wellness – Predisposition/ Risk / Tendency

UAE Genetic Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

UAE Genetic Testing Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online (Own Website/ App, Aggregators, Marketplace)

Offline (Pharmacy, Own Clinics, Partner Clinics, Lab, Hospitals)

Others

Market Share Insights:

March 2022: GC Labs entered into collaboration with BioLab and Biotrust to deliver its testing services to laboratories while expanding its footprints in the region’s market.

January 2022: 23 and Me received FDA approval for a genetic health risk report on a hereditary prostate cancer marker. This approval is expected to expand the company’s offering in genetic testing.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the UAE Genetic Testing Industry include

Middle East Testing Services L.L.C

Molecular Biology & Genetics Laboratory

NSG

Freiburg Medical Laboratory Middle East

IVI MIDDLE EAST FERTILITY CLINIC

23andMe, Inc

Ancestry

CircleDNA

24Genetics

MyDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the UAE Genetic Testing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.