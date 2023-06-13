Aerial Inspection Services Market Soars to New Heights with Technological Advancements

The global aerial inspection services market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% to reach US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The aerial inspection services market is driven by rising infrastructure development and the rising popularity of cost-efficient & safe inspection devices worldwide. Infrastructures like bridges, buildings, and others are complex to inspect properly with the traditional method. Therefore, aerial inspection services are been utilized by consumers to inspect efficiently these complex infrastructure, track down the necessary faults, and make a substantial decision towards their prevention.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During historic period (2018-2022), the market has grown with a CAGR of 9.1%

Among type segment, Visual Inspection holds leading share with 87.0% during 2022.

Europe and North America both accounts for 60% of share in global aerial inspection services service market.

China is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 19.2% during 2023-2033.

Segmentation of the Aerial Inspection Services Market

By Type: Visuals Inspection Special Sensor Inspection

By End-Use Industry: Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant Educational Services Waste Management Healthcare & Insurance

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

The aerial inspection services market is expected to expand at a substantial rate in the forthcoming period. To expand their global footprint and market share, industry participants are taking rigorous moves which lead toward the substantial expansion of the market. For instance,

In October 2020, Copley Equity Partners has invested in Aethon Aerial Solutions and Flight Evolved. Aethon Aerial Solutions and Flight Evolved have combined to establish an advance aerial inspection service provider in the North American region with substantial investment from Copley Equity Partners.

In January 2020, NovaSource has acquired Heliolytics which is the leading aerial infrared inspection and advanced site data analytics service provider of aerial site inspection and site optimization.

Key Companies Profiled

Market Development

The aerial inspection service market is highly competitive with the presence of various market players both new & established. These market players are taking favourable initiatives toward their growth & business expansion. Owing to this factor, the market is projected to expand at a substantial rate in the forthcoming period. Additionally, technological advancements like artificial intelligence, 3D imaging, and others in unmanned aerial vehicles will positively impact market development.