Marble Bust of The Greek Slave by Hiram Powers (American, 1805-1873) will Headline Neue Auctions’ June 24 Online Auction

Beachwood, OH, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — A marble Bust of the Greek Slave by the renowned American sculptor Hiram Powers (1805-1873), plus three classic Chevrolet Corvette cars from the collection of Charlie Oakes – a 1957, a 1960 and a best-in-show 1962 winner – will headline an online-only Fine Art & Antiques auction on Saturday, June 24th, by Neue Auctions, at 10 am Eastern time.

The Hiram Powers marble bust is the auction’s expected top lot, with an estimate of $50,000-$80,000. It comes from an estate out of Hudson, Ohio, as do more than 100 other lots in the sale. The full-length nude bust, 24 inches tall including socle, is artist signed and was at the time of its debut the most famous sculpture in the world. Perhaps 80 or so of the life-size busts were made.

The auction will also feature a collection of 11 Renoir prints, all from the same collector; early 20th century carved carousel animals; pottery, led by a circa 1900 Grueby matte green pottery vase by Ruth Erickson; two crayon and charcoal artworks by Francisco Zuniga; lovely bronze sculptures; beautiful furniture pieces; a collection of Hermes silk twill scarves; and other items.

The 11 prints from Pierre Auguste Renoir (French, 1841-1919) will include the following lots:

– An etching on off-white wove paper titled Les Deux Baigneuses, an early trial proof before publication of the portfolio “L’Estampe Originale” (Album IX, 1895), signed in the plate, matted and framed, sheet size 21 ¾ inches by 15 inches (est. $5,000-$8,000).

– Le Chapeau Epingle (1897), signed in the plate, from an edition of 100, printed in black, aside from 50 impressions in sanguine and 50 impressions in green, in the Catalogue Raisonné as Delteil 29, matted, 50 inches by 45 inches as framed (est. $5,000-$8,000).

– A lithograph printed in bistre on chine volant titled Pierre Renoir, De Face, from an edition of 100 and from “L’Estampe Originale” (1893), signed in red pencil, numbered lower right, very early and rare, 30 inches by 25 inches as framed (est. $3,000-$5,000).

– A lithograph on Arches laid paper with MBM watermark titled Enfants Jouant a la Balle (circa 1898-1900), from an edition of 200, printed by Auguste Clot (Paris) and published by Vollard (also Paris), with a sheet size of 35 inches by 24 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Staying with fine art, an oil on canvas by Natale Attanasio (Italian, 1845-1923), titled The Violin Virtuoso, signed and inscribed “ROMA” lower right, 23 ½ inches by 39 inches (canvas, less frame), has an estimate of $7,000-$10,000; while a color screenprint on Hollandais paper by Jean Dubuffet (French, 1901-1985), titled Protestator (1973), initialed, dated and numbered “36/100” in pencil lower margin, 22 ½ inches by 16 ¼ inches (less frame), should realize $4,000-$6,000.

The circa 1889-1910 Grueby pottery vase by Ruth Erickson, 15 inches tall, is of baluster form, molded with leaves from the base to the shoulder and covered in green matte glaze with a pattern resembling sunlight through trees (est. $3,000-$5,000). Also offered will be a pair of Sevres jeweled covered vases, early 19th century, each one 23 inches tall, baluster form with gilt bronze scroll handles and mounts and both finely painted with a charming scene (est. $8,000-$10,000).

A bronze sculpture on a pedestal by Antonio Grediaga Kieff (Canadian/Spanish, b. 1936), about 24 inches tall, with an inscribed signature near the base and perched on a custom pedestal, is expected to finish at $3,000-$5,000; while a silvered and bronze figure of a female nude by Ferdinand Preiss (Austrian, 1882-1943), titled Spring Awakening, the subject depicted standing with arms outstretched and draped in an open robe, on a marble base, should hit $1,500-$2,500.

A pair of “Ari” steel and leather lounge chairs, designed in 1966 and produced for Mobel AB Arne Norell (1970-1979), with gently sloping x-form steel frames and channel form leather upholstered seats with headrests, should sell for $3,000-$5,000; and a Paul Sormani (Paris) Louis XVI-style dressing table, 29 ½ inches tall by 21 inches wide, the rectangular hinged top parquetry inlaid and the inset plate signed, is estimated to knock down for $1,000-$2,000.

The early 20th century carved carousel animals, a big hit with collectors, include the following:

– A carved and painted carousel camel figure attributed to Charles Looff, restored, 51 inches tall by 58 inches long, the striding camel fitted with a saddle, carved and painted with an eagle’s head and also painted with an Egyptian desert scene (est. $3,000-$5,000).

– A carved carousel figure of a standing giraffe attributed to Herschell-Spillman, restored, having a metal pole and a flat saddle with draped saddle blanket, the blue painted trappings set with jewels and with carved wood eyes, 69 inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000).

– A prancing rocking horse figure attributed to Frederick Heyn, mounted to the original metal mechanism allowing the rider to rock the horse with their body weight, the saddle carved with a serpent-like figure and with glass eyes and horse hair (est. $1,000-$2,000).

The two conte crayon and charcoal on buff paper artworks by Francisco Zuniga (Costa Rican / Mexican, 1912-1998) are both estimated at $2,000-$4,000 and both are signed and dated lower right. One is titled Dos Mujeres (Two Women) and is matted and framed to a size of 31 ½ inches by 40 inches. The other, titled Reclining Nude, is matted and framed to 35 inches by 43 inches.

An oil on panel painting by Dan Mieduch (American, b. 1947), titled Voila (1983) is signed and dated lower left at measures 16 inches by 20 inches (panel, less frame). It’s expected to gavel for $1,500-$2,500. Also, a circa 1910 drypoint work by Mary Cassatt (American, 1844-1926), titled Antoinette’s Tilted Head, is pencil signed lower right, matted and framed (est. $1,000-$2,000).

A 1993 etching and aquatint printed in colors by Claes Oldeburg (Swedish/American, 1929-2022), titled Proposal for a Colossal Monument in Downtown New York City, pencil signed and numbered “51/60” in lower margin, should fetch $1,500-$2,500; while a lithograph and chine appliqué on watermarked paper by Robert Motherwell (American, 1915-1991), titled Return (1988), from the Octavio Paz Suite, pencil signed lower right, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000.

Rounding out this short list of just some of the sale’s star lots is an Italian hand-painted donkey cart (Taormina, Sicily), completely hand-constructed and hand-painted with scenes of cavaliers at various activities, sword-fighting, rescuing damsels and processions, with wood constructed wheels hand-painted with decorative folk elements and carved with dragons (est. $800-$1,200).

A live, in-gallery preview will be held weekdays only, from 10-5, in the Neue Auctions gallery located at 23533 Mercantile Road (Suite #100) in Beachwood, Ohio.

The auction will be clerked live on auction day, June 24th, by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now and posted live on the two bidding sites.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the online-only June Fine Art & Antiques auction on Saturday, June 24th at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com.

