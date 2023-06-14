Expanding Horizons of Textile Printing: Digital Textile Printing Inks Market to Witness Rapid Growth

The market for digital textile printing inks is rapidly expanding as a result of rising demand for long-lasting and high-quality textiles. Digital textile printing involves the use of inkjet printers to print images on textiles, and it has several advantages over more traditional printing techniques such as screen printing.

The market is divided into three sections: type, application, and geography. The market is divided into four types: reactive, acid, disperse, and sublimation digital textile printing inks. The market is divided into four applications: clothing and apparel, home textiles, technical textiles, and others. Because of the high demand for digital textile printing inks in the fashion industry, the clothing and apparel segment is expected to be the largest application segment.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. digital textile printing inks market is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a digital textile printing inks market share of about 25.8% in future years.

is anticipated to hold a digital textile printing inks market share of about 25.8% in future years. Sales of digital textile printing inks in Europe are likely to record US$ 1.35 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2032.

are likely to record and expand at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2032. By type, demand for dye sublimation and acid dyes are projected to reach US$ 909 Mn and US$ 563 Mn in 2032, respectively.

and in 2032, respectively. Based on printer technology, DTG manufacturers are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in North America in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies operating in the global digital textile printing inks market are focusing on participating in renowned exhibitions to showcase their in-house products and generate more sales. A few other key players are striving to introduce technologically advanced products in various parts of the world to expand their portfolios and strengthen their geographic presence.

For instance,

In May 2022 , Epson, a Japanese multinational electronics company, launched the Monna Lisa 8000, its new direct-to-fabric printer in North America . The latest product blends advanced design with precision engineering to enable companies to print in a wide range of fabrics.

, Epson, a Japanese multinational electronics company, launched the Monna Lisa 8000, its new direct-to-fabric printer in . The latest product blends advanced design with precision engineering to enable companies to print in a wide range of fabrics. In May 2022 , JK Group and MS Printing Solutions announced that they will be exhibiting their innovative printing solutions at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2022, which is considered to be the largest specialty print exhibition in Europe . The companies aim to present unique solutions to help organizations ensure a cost-effective printing output and sustainable production chain.

Key Segments of Digital Textile Printing Inks Industry Research

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Type : Dye Sublimation Reactive Dyes Acid Dyes Disperse Dyes Pigments Others

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Speed (sqm/hr) : <50 Digital Printers 50 – 100 Digital Printers 101 – 250 Digital Printers 251 – 400 Digital Printers 401 – 600 Digital Printers 601 – 800 Digital Printers 801 – 1,000 Digital Printers >1,000 Digital Printers

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Technology : Roll to Roll DTG

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by End-use Application : Fashion Sportswear Home Textiles Soft Signage

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Region : North America South America and Caribbean Europe Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



Overall, the digital textile printing inks market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality and sustainable textiles. The market will likely see continued innovation and competition among key players as they strive to develop more effective and sustainable digital textile printing inks to meet the growing demand for these materials