Sales Of Automotive Ceramics Are Likely To Expand At 5.4% CAGR Through 2032

The Automotive Ceramics Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Automotive Ceramics demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Automotive Ceramics market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Automotive Ceramics market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global automotive ceramics market was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021 and market is valued at US$ 2.42 Billion in 2022 During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.4% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Inc.

Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Elan Technology

IBIDEN Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories

Questionnaire answered in the market outlook report of Automotive Ceramics include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Automotive Ceramics market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Automotive Ceramics market demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Automotive Ceramics market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table, which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Automotive Ceramics market size?

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the demand of Automotive Ceramics make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Automotive Ceramics market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are reliant on designing automotive ceramics aimed at reducing the overall weight of vehicles. Additionally, extensive R&D activities are being undertaken for manufacturing ceramics for automotive electronics among other expansion strategies.

For instance, CeramTec GmbH offers a broad range of silicate ceramics for automotive engineering and lighting technology. These ceramics are widely deployed for producing halogen and xenon headlights, as they continuously emit high amounts of UV light.

Likewise, Corning Inc. offers the MACOR® high-tech glass ceramics which are non-porous and virtually impervious to electricity and heat. These are especially deployed by NASA for over 200 distinctly shaped components in hinge points, windows, and doors for the Space Shuttle orbiter series.

offers the high-tech glass ceramics which are non-porous and virtually impervious to electricity and heat. These are especially deployed by NASA for over 200 distinctly shaped components in hinge points, windows, and doors for the Space Shuttle orbiter series. In August 2022- Kyocera Corporation announced that it will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands.

announced that it will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands. In May 2022 – AlN HP is a new high-performance substrate by ceramics specialists CeramTec. AlN stands for aluminium nitride, a material with excellent thermal conductivity ideal for use in power converters in rail vehicle construction or in the alternative energy sector. HP means high performance and expresses the material’s superior flexural strength of 450 MPa.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Ceramics Market Study

By Type :

Functional

Structural

By Material :

Alumina Oxide

Titanate Oxide

Zirconia Oxide

Other Material

By Application :

Engine Parts

Exhaust Systems

Electronics

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

