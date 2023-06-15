High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 24 Billion By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for high-flow nasal cannulas is expected to see extensive use of high-flow oxygen treatment for acute respiratory failures. Market share is expected to increase due to the distinctive benefits of high-flow nasal cannulas and the patients’ increasing acceptance of this treatment approach. With an excellent CAGR of 11.4%, the Acute Respiratory Failures category will represent around three tenths of the high-flow nasal cannula market.

The segment on sleep apnea comes after the segment on acute respiratory failures. By providing a steady flow of oxygen through the nasal cannula and relieving upper airway blockage, high-flow nasal cannula devices are helpful in this area. The market for high-flow nasal cannula is also predicted to grow as sleep apnea becomes more common. Throughout the forecast period, a 13.5% CAGR is predicted.

During the projection period, it is anticipated that the high-flow nasal cannula market would exhibit a strong CAGR of 12%. (2023-2033). It is also projected that the market for high-flow nasal cannulas will grow as a result of technological developments by major market participants. Clinical trials to assess new application areas will also create new business opportunities.

The Global Burden of Disease Study from 2013 estimates that 300 million individuals worldwide experienced COPD in that year. This is due to an increase in smoking addiction, worsening air quality, and rising pollution worldwide. The prevalence of respiratory conditions will increase market advantages.

High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the high-flow nasal cannula market with detailed segmentation on the basis of component, application, end-user and key regions.

By Component :

• Air/Oxygen Blend

• Air Humidifier

• Single Heated Tube

• Nasal Cannula

• Other Consumables

By Application :

• Acute Respiratory Failure

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

• Bronchiectasis

• Sleep Apnea

• Other Applications

By End-user :

• Hospitals

• Long-term Care Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Tomosynthesis

• Other End-users

Key Regions :

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The high-flow nasal cannula market is dispersed globally. Four of the current competitors hold three-tenths of the market share. These businesses are Telefax Inc., ResMed Inc., BD/CareFusion, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. By utilising technical developments to innovate their product portfolios, these players are gaining market share.

The study further identifies major manufacturing trends, technologies that will be commercialized

• Key manufacturing trends in end-use industries;

• New technologies used in a variety of application areas

Major economic shocks, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic

• Country markets that will emerge as hotbeds of opportunity;

• Regulatory frameworks that will shape the strategies of key players in key regions in the High-flow Nasal Cannula market

• Key technological trends and the likely rate of commercialization of novel technologies in key industries and allied industries

