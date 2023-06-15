Food Binders Market Is Predicted To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.6% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Food binders are food additives that are known to improve food texture by thickening and binding the ingredients together. They play an important role in the fast food industry, which is in high demand among the youth. Today, there are 1.2 billion young people, making up 16% of the global population, and, as such, there is increasing demand for fast food. This has guided a compound annual growth of 1.6% for the sales of food binders over the 2017-2021 period.

Market Players: –

Cargill

Meron

Ettlinger Corporation

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Tate & Lyle

Nature’s Harvest

Roquette frères

DUPont Nutrition & Health

Avebe

Foodchem International

Segmentation of Food Binders Industry Research

By Source : Plant-based Food Binders Starch Flax Seeds Chia Seeds Aquafaba Carrageenan Guar Gum Xanthan Gum Agar Natural Resins Waxes Others Animal-based Food Binders Eggs Gelatin Whey

By End User : Commercial Processed Food Industry HoReCa/QSR Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Industry Meat and Poultry Industry Sports and Nutrition Industry Retail Buyers

By Sales Channel : B2B B2C Offline Online

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

