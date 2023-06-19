Global Road Reclaimer Demand Is Projected to Increase at 3.9% CAGR by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global road reclaimer market is currently valued at US$ 532.6 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 780.9 million by 2032-end.

Road reclaimer demand is rising as a result of expanding government programs to repair damaged roads, with North America and Europe together accounting for more than 50% market share. Growing application possibilities, particularly in the mining, oil, agriculture, and construction sectors, are anticipated to support the development of the road reclaimer market. When the soil base needs to be strengthened or improved, road reclamation is also done for new pavement construction.

Market Developments

Emphasis on product innovation along with incorporation of new technologies to be the major focal points of the key participants.

Xlz210 reclaimers from XCMG, have been designed for working on the soil surfaces. Working weight of this ISO 9001:2000-certified, semi-automatic road reclaimer, is 21K Kg. The major purpose of these machine series is ability of working in the sensitive oil environments.

Roadtec is into incorporation of a cooling system drawing air from machine’s top prior to its exhaustion via radiator package. Thus, the operator could get benefited through dust-free and clean atmosphere.

Key Takeaways from Road Reclaimers Market Study

North America holds 29.3% of the market share.

Europe contributes for 25.7% of the entire market.

Higher spending on infrastructure along with fast expanding construction sector are expected to be the major driving factors to road reclaimer market

The market could see an inclination towards advanced and user-friendly road reclaimers.

Competitive Landscape:

The road reclaimer market’s growth prospects are projected to be improved by manufacturers’ focus on product innovation and the use of new technologies that improve the method, efficiency, and sustainability of road construction.

Companies may also participate in mergers and acquisitions with the purpose of extending their reach internationally, or they may contract with regional distributors and dealers.

The Xlz210 Reclaimers, a new line of cold in-place recyclers from construction equipment company XCMG, are designed to work on soil surfaces. The working weight of this semi-automatic road reclaimer, which is ISO 9001:2000 certified, is 21,000 kg. This machine series was created especially for work in sensitive soil environments.

Key Companies Profiled:

• WIRTGEN

• Caterpillar

• Bomag

• XCMG

• Case

• SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Ltd.

• JCB

• Dynapac

• Volvo

• Shantui

• Liugong Machinery

• Ammann

• Sany

• XGMA

Key Segments Covered in Road Reclaimer Industry Research:

· Road Reclaimer Market by Capacity :

Less than 10 Tons

10-20 Tons

20-30 Tons

Above 30 Tons

· Road Reclaimer Market by Application :

Road Construction

Airports

Wharves

Public Engineering

Mining

Oil

Agriculture

· Road Reclaimer Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Road Reclaimer include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Road Reclaimer growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Road Reclaimer Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Road Reclaimer landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Road Reclaimer size?

