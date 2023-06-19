Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

The patient lateral transfer devices market refers to the industry that produces and sells equipment used to move patients horizontally from one surface to another, such as from a bed to a stretcher or an operating table. These devices are designed to reduce the risk of injury to both the patient and the healthcare worker during transfers. The market for patient lateral transfer devices is driven by several factors, including an increasing aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which leads to a higher demand for healthcare services. In addition, there is a growing emphasis on reducing healthcare-associated infections and minimizing the risk of injury to patients and healthcare workers, which has led to increased adoption of patient lateral transfer devices.

There are various types of patient lateral transfer devices available in the market, including air-assisted lateral transfer devices, sliding sheets, transfer boards, and transfer belts. These devices can be manual or electrically powered and are used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare. The market for patient lateral transfer devices is highly competitive, with many players operating in the space. Some of the key companies in the market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Arjo AB, Getinge AB, and HoverTech International. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative products and are also engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach.

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global patient lateral transfer devices market was valued at $205.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $279.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare services and rising healthcare infrastructure investments in the region

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=298

product Air assist patient lateral transfer devices Regular air assisted lateral transfer mattresses for patients Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses with split legs for patients Semi-air assisted lateral transfer mattresses for patients Reusable air assisted lateral transfer mattresses for patients Single use air assisted lateral transfer patient mattress foil sheets transfer accessories

Purpose of use Reusable products for lateral patient transfer Disposable products for patient lateral transfer

end user Patient lateral transfer devices for hospitals Patient Lateral Transfer Devices for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other



The Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market report introduces the sequential companies which include:-

Airpal Inc.

Gettinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

McAuley Medical Inc.

Size rentals

GMBH

EZ Way Inc.

Alimed Inc.

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Blue Chip Medical Products Inc.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights into the impact of COVID-19 across multiple industries. These insights hold great promise for multiple businesses and corporations to navigate this unprecedented downturn and make effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate in a competitive business ecosystem.

Competitive Landscape

Many of the market’s top players compete with both established local companies and multinational corporations. Top companies in the patient lateral transfer market are also developing and introducing new products and technologies to compete with already available goods, while others are acquiring and forming partnerships with other industry titans.

Healthcare providers who lower hospitalization costs are being rewarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Since they can provide high-quality care at lower costs, CMS is encouraging healthcare facilities like nursing homes and home healthcare as part of this program (as compared to the cost of hospitalization).