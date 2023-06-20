DC Micro Motors Demand to Pick up at 4.3% CAGR By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Global micro motor market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 56.6 Bn by the end of 2031, and is likely proliferate at a CAGR of 4.5% over the coming ten years. Adoption of new technologies such as automatic welding machines, robotic arms, and automatic wheelchairs has diversified the application of micro motors in various end-use industries. Moreover, the special features of micro motors make them ideal for use in modern electrical and electronic systems with limited space and power.

The global micro motor industry is consolidated at the top and fragmented at the bottom, due to small investments, less cost, and easy availability of skilled labour. Newly-released micro motor market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.2% in 2021, to total a valuation of around US$ 36 Bn. Sales of DC micro motors displayed positive growth at 4.3% to total a market valuation of around US$ 27 Bn, while sales of AC micro motors were up 3.9% to reach US$ 8.6 Bn.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider scrutinizes the micro motor market. Historically, 2016 to 2020, global market valuation increased at 1.4% CAGR, wherein, the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, India, and South Korea hold significant revenue share in the global market.

With end users’ increasing worries about cost reduction in electronics equipment, demand for micro motors is expected to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.5% over the next decade.

APEJ is projected to create the highest absolute $ opportunity in terms of value – US$ 8 Bn.

APEJ and North America contribute significantly to market growth and account for around 34.6% and 23% market share, respectively.

Sales of DC micro motors likely to accelerate at the highest pace.

Top 5 providers of micro motors held around 25% market share in 2020.

While demand was adversely impacted by COVID-19, over the decade, long-term forecasts seems bright, especially from electronics and automotive industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global micro motor market is anticipated to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 20.5 Bn by 2031.

Demand for DC micro motors is projected to increase at a CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years.

The automotive application segment is projected to gain 141 BPS and attain a market share of 27.5% by 2031.

APEJ leads the global market accounting for over 1/3 revenue generation.

China holds the highest market value of US$ 5.2 Bn in APEJ, and is expected to grow 1.7X by 2031.

In MEA, Israel holds the lowest share and is foreseen to lose 59 BPS by 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Moreover, prominent players seem to be most interested in acquisitions, collaborations, capacity expansion, and building global distribution and sales networks.

Some of the key developments are:

Nidec stated in 2021 that it has purchased shares in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. Nidec’s core companies and strategy are complemented by the purchase of the machine tool industry. Through its affiliate, Nidec-Shimpo Corporation, Nidec has been actively involved in the production, sales, and services related to reduction gearboxes and pressing machines. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool will become Nidec-third Shimpo’s primary business after the transaction is complete.

The Maxon Group grew its footprint in France in 2021. In Beynost, close to Lyon, the firm is spending EUR 10 million in a new Innovation and Production Center. In order to achieve this, Maxon France intends to broaden the application of French expertise in mechatronics for drive systems internationally. Specifically, it plans to export its know-how in the design and manufacture of multi-axis propulsion systems taking aim at autonomous connected logistics, laboratory equipment, and Industry 4.0.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

NIDEC Corporation

Mabuchi Motors

Buhler Motors GmbH

Maxon Motors AG

CONSTAR Motor

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mitsuba Corporation

By Product Type

DC Micro Motors

AC Micro Motors

By Power Consumption

Less than 12V Micro Motors

12V-48V Micro Motors

More than 48V Micro Motors

By Application

Micro Motors for Automotive

Micro Motors for Medical Equipment Systems

Micro Motors for Industry Automation

Micro Motors for Agriculture Equipment System

Micro Motors for Aircraft Systems

Micro Motors for Construction & Mining Equipment Systems

Micro Motors for 3D Printing

By Technology

Brushed Micro Motors

Brushless Micro Motors

Regional Analysis of Micro Motor Market



Japan: Owing to technological advancements, Japan holds a notable value market share of around 4% on a global scale. Japan has several key players such as Nidec Corporation, Mitsuba Corporation, Mabuchi Motors, and few more, which are expected to uplift its growth line.

Germany: Germany is one the most prominent countries in Europe, and drew the market at 4.3% year on year growth in 2021. Germany captured a dominant market share in Europe of more than 40% in 2021.

U.K.: The U.K. is also expected to be one of the most lucrative regions in Europe, after Germany. The U.K. is presumed to corner around 24% share in the European market, and is estimated to be valued around US$ 3.4 Bn by 2031.

India: Several regional government policies towards the manufacturing sector in view of strengthening industrialization, demand for micro motors is surging in India. The market is forecast to register a healthy growth rate of around 5.5% CAGR over the assessment period.

U.S.: The U.S. is one of the prominent countries responsible for generating demand owing to mature end-use industries and infrastructural developments. The U.S. is expected to account for nearly 83% of the North American market by the end of 2031.

