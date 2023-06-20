Couplings Revenue to Reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for couplings is estimated to be worth US$ 1.3 billion globally in 2023 and US$ 1.7 billion by 2033. This is because to projections that coupling sales will grow gradually at a CAGR of 3% through 2033.

To transmit electricity, a coupling joins two shafts at their ends. The main purpose of coupling devices is to join two rotating shafts together while allowing for some end motion, misalignment, or both. On a larger scale, coupling could refer to a mechanical device that joins the ends of related parts or things. The purpose of couplings is to keep shafts from separating while they are in use.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global couplings market is valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023.

Demand for couplings in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Sales of elastomeric couplings are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4% through 2033.

Demand for metallic couplings is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Rapid industrialization and growth in the healthcare industry as well as the aerospace & defense sectors are encouraging key players in the couplings market to develop advanced devices to meet end users’ demand, which is further boosting their profits.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, leading companies in this market are following several organic and inorganic marketing tactics to maintain their market position.

In June 2022, KTR Systems GmbH revealed the development of its newly developed Rotex family intermediate shaft couplings. These aluminum shaft couplings are designed to support shaft lengths of up to 4,000 mm.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Boston Gear

Challenge Power Transmission Ltd

Anmark

Camozzi Industries spa Societa Unipersonale

Bea Ingranaggi SpA

Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG

ALMA driving elements GmbH

ComInTec

Colder Products Company

Colly Flowtech

AMG-PESCH

Arestho

Winning Strategies

Market players in the coupling industry are developing couplings with advanced features to increase their revenue share and market position. Additionally, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other marketing strategies are being adopted by key players in the industry.

In July 2022, Altra Industrial Motion Corporation announced the development of specialized gearboxes and gear couplings for the San Francisco Cable Car System.

In May 2022, ASC Engineering Solutions released a new flexible Gruvlok SlideFLEX connection, which is ideal for mechanical and mining applications that can withstand up to 1,000 psi of operating pressure.

Couplings Industry Segmentation:

· By Type :

Elastomeric

Metallic

Mechanical

· By Application :

Power Generation

Metal & Mining

Papermaking

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

