Global Trichloroethylene Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2030

The trichloroethylene (TCE) market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sales of trichloroethylene, a widely used industrial solvent. Trichloroethylene is a colorless liquid with a sweet odor, and it has been used in various applications across different sectors. One of the key applications of trichloroethylene is industrial cleaning and degreasing. It is commonly used as a solvent for degreasing metal parts, such as machinery, automotive components, and electronic equipment. Its ability to dissolve oils, greases, and other contaminants makes it valuable for industrial cleaning purposes. Trichloroethylene is also utilized in metalworking processes as a solvent for removing oils, waxes, and other substances from metal surfaces before painting, coating, or welding. It helps to ensure proper adhesion and surface preparation.

Trichloroethylene serves as a raw material or intermediate in the production of various chemicals, including refrigerants, pharmaceuticals, insecticides, and other specialty chemicals. However, it is important to note that its use in some applications has declined due to regulatory and environmental concerns. Trichloroethylene has faced increasing scrutiny due to its potential health and environmental hazards. It is classified as a volatile organic compound (VOC) and a hazardous air pollutant (HAP). Regulatory restrictions and emissions control measures have led to a decline in its use in certain regions, especially in consumer applications. This has prompted a shift towards safer alternatives in many industries, with a focus on solvents that have lower toxicity, reduced emissions, and improved environmental profiles.

The trichloroethylene market has witnessed changes in production and market consolidation as some producers have scaled back or discontinued their production in response to regulatory pressures and changing market demands. The focus on environmental responsibility has become increasingly important, with companies seeking greener practices and exploring alternative solvents that have lower environmental impacts. Research and development efforts are also underway to develop substitutes for trichloroethylene that offer similar or improved performance characteristics while addressing the concerns associated with its use.

Regional Outlook of Trichloroethylene Market

East Asia consumes the most trichloroethylene worldwide, with a market share of over 151 kilo tonnes and usage that is close to half of the global average. Due of China’s role as the world’s largest user of trichloroethylene, this situation is expected to persist. China, which produces the most automobiles and hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants, has been the main driver of trichloroethylene use historically.

Trichloroethylene consumption has decreased in developed nations like Europe and North America as a result of the strict rules adopted by the EPA and the European Union. For instance, trichloroethylene was deemed a category 2 carcinogen in Europe and was outlawed in 2016, which would result in a decline in market growth.

Competitive landscape analysis

Despite several legalisations, trichloroethylene is still in demand due to its high solvency and low cost in nations like China, India, and the United States. Leading firms are providing a range of goods for many applications in order to satisfy the growing demand from these areas. Trichloroethylene, for instance, is provided by companies like Olin Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation for uses including hydrofluorocarbon, metal cleaning, and vapour degreasing.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

AGC Inc, Olin Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Befar Group

Trichloroethylene Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the trichloroethylene market on the basis of function, grade, application, and region.

Function

Intermediate

Solvent

Others

Grade

Fluorocarbon Grade

Degreasing & General Purpose

Industrial Grade

Others

Application

Hydrofluorocarbon

Metal Cleaning & Degreasing

Chemical Processing

Coatings and Adhesives

Others

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Rest of the World

