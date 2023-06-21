Global Isobutylene Market is Poised to Embark On a Positive Growth Trajectory, Registering a CAGR of ~5% by 2030

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global isobutylene market is expected to have significant growth over the projected period (2020-2030), exhibiting a CAGR of around 5%. The most common C4 chemical produced during C4 cracking, isobutylene, accounted for more than 50% of the world’s C4 chemical production in 2019. Due to rising isobutylene consumption in the creation of MTBE and ETBE, the situation is predicted to persist.

Isobutylene is a gas with a wide range of applications, including as a gasoline additive, a step in the production of butyl rubber, and in cosmetics and other products. Isobutylene continues to be a preferred material among producers in a wide range of industries due to its effectiveness as an antioxidant, additive, intermediate, and feedstock. The manufacturing of antioxidants, perfumes, and gas idolization products is expected to increase the need for isobutylene.

Key Takeaways of Isobutylene Market Study

On the basis of grade, <99% remains highly preferred, accounting for a significant share of the total market value. However, >99% isobutylene is poised to experience a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period.

Use of isobutylene as a fuel additive is set to account for nearly three-fourths of the global consumption by 2030.

The fuel industry remained a key consumption area of isobutylene during the historical period, reaching a volume of over 10 Mn tons in 2019.

Butyl rubber industry is set to emerge as a growth epicenter of the isobutylene market and expand at an impressive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

In terms of both volume and value, East Asia has dominated the global isobutylene market and is projected to account for over half of the global consumption by 2030.

“Suring demand for high purity isobutylene for application in production of poly-isobutylene, methyl methacrylate, butyl rubber, cosmetic and lubricants is set to create ample opportunities for isobutylene suppliers during the forecast period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The global isobutylene market is highly fragmented in nature where the top six players merely accounted for 10% of the global production in 2019. Enterprise Products Partners L.P., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Shandong Huachao Chemical Co., Ltd., TPC Group and Heilongjiang Anruijia Petrochemical Co. are the key stakeholders in the global isobutylene market.

In order to leverage high-profit margins throughout the supply chain, prominent isobutylene manufacturers have adopted a vertical business model. Companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P., ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. operate under this business model.

This business model allows companies to reduce their dependency over other raw material suppliers and increase profit margins. For instance, Enterprise Products Partners LP has been involved in backward and forward integration strategies to become a vertically integrated company. Similarly, with inline investments and organic strategies, ExxonMobil has vertically integrated itself and has further plans to emerge as a leading energy provider across the globe.

Isobutylene Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the isobutylene market on the basis of grade, function, end-use industry, and region.

Grade

< 99%

> 99%

Function

Additive

Intermediate

Antioxidant

End-use Industry

Fuel

Rubber

Chemical & Cosmetics

Lubricants

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Queries addressed in the Isobutylene market report:

Why are the Isobutylene market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Isobutylene market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Isobutylene market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Isobutylene market?

