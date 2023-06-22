Global In-Flight Catering Market Is Expected To Exhibit Expansion At A Steady 5.4% CAGR Over The Next Ten Years

The in-flight catering market is a specialized sector within the aviation industry that focuses on providing food, beverages, and related services to passengers during air travel. In-flight catering plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall passenger experience, ensuring their comfort, and meeting their dietary preferences and requirements. The demand for in-flight catering services is primarily driven by the growth of air travel and the increasing number of passengers worldwide. As air travel becomes more accessible and affordable, the number of flights and passengers continues to rise. Airlines are keen to provide high-quality catering services to differentiate themselves and attract and retain customers. Passengers’ expectations regarding in-flight dining have evolved over the years. They seek a variety of culinary options, personalized menus, and high-quality food that reflects regional and international flavors. Airlines and catering providers focus on offering diverse menus, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and other special dietary options to accommodate a wide range of passenger preferences. In-flight catering also plays a significant role in the premium and business travel segments. Airlines and premium carriers often collaborate with renowned chefs, restaurants, and culinary experts to create exclusive menus and unique dining experiences for their premium passengers. These partnerships aim to elevate the in-flight dining experience, providing gourmet meals and an array of beverage choices.

The in-flight catering market is highly competitive, with global and regional catering companies catering to airlines of various sizes. These catering providers invest in research and development to create innovative menu offerings, improve packaging solutions, and enhance the overall in-flight dining experience.

Overall, the in-flight catering market is expected to rebound as air travel recovers and passenger demand returns. The market will continue to evolve to meet the changing preferences and needs of passengers, with a focus on diverse menu options, personalized service, sustainability, and adherence to strict quality and safety standards.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=945

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

• Global market for in-flight catering to be valued at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2021

• U.S to be the most opportunistic market for in-flight catering, generating 35% of global revenue

• Burgeoning tourism to encourage air travel across India, prompting in-flight catering services, expected to capture 30% of revenue

• U.K likely to contribute 1/3rd of the global revenue for in-flight catering services

• Low-cost carriers remain highly preferred among frequent flyers, projected to touch nearly US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

• In-flight catering for main course foods to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2031

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the in-flight catering market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

• In May 2021, Emirates Flight Catering owned Foodcraft collaborated with noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform. The objective of this partnership was to enhance delivery outreach during the festival of Eid, for which the company released a new range of frozen ready-to-cook meals

Since November 2021, Newrest First Catering has officially begun providing catering services to United Airlines in Houston, Texas. As part of its contract, the company provided catering and logistic solutions to 427 aircrafts flying domestic and international routes. In the future, the company expects to supply 15,000 meals per day, to a maximum of 500 flights

Key Companies Profiled

• Emirates Group

• HNA Group Co. Ltd.

• Newrest First Catering Ltd.

• Flying Food Group

• Journey Group Plc.

• Do & Co. AG

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines)

• SATS Ltd

• Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Key Segments Covered

• Offering Type

• Main Course In-Flight Catering

• Beverages In-Flight Catering

• Breakfast In-Flight Catering

• Starters & Platters In-Flight Catering

• Desserts In-Flight Catering

• Service Type

• In-Flight Catering for Full Service Carriers

• In-Flight Catering for Low-Cost Carriers

• Airline Category

• Economy Class In-Flight Catering

• Business Class In-Flight Catering

• First Class In-Flight Catering

• Provider Type

• In-Flight Culinary Only Provider

• In-Flight Culinary & On-Board Supplies Provider

• In-Flight Complete Solution Provider

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/945

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com