Building the Future: Unveiling the Global Construction Equipment Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has interrupted the growth construction, mining, and other industrial activities. Demand for construction equipment is contingent on the growth of these end-use industries, and with declining investments in these sectors, the construction equipment market is poised to experience a downward trend across the globe, in the near term.

Demand for construction equipment is set to regain traction with an increase in investments made by governments in both, developed and developing countries, for infrastructure development projects. In addition, efforts made by governments to build highways, dams, railways, and roads as part of developing smart cities in the areas of energy, mobility, and government are projected to drive the sales of construction equipment in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways from Construction Equipment Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global construction equipment market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 180 Bn by the end of 2030.

By equipment, demand for excavators is foreseen to grow 2.6X than cranes in 2020. On the other hand, cranes will account for 1/5 of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period.

By power output, 200.1-400 HP construction equipment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 18 Bn from 2020 and 2030.

By end use, the construction industry is projected to account for 42% of the total sales in 2020, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 32 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030.

By region, East Asia is estimated to be the prominent construction equipment market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 52 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Segments Covered in the Construction Equipment Industry Survey

By Product Earth Moving Machinery Excavator Loader Others Construction Material Handling Machinery Crawler Cranes Trailer Mounted Cranes Truck Mounted Cranes Concrete and Road Construction Machinery Concrete Mixer & Pavers Construction Pumps Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



