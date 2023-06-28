Automotive Sensors Pricing and Cost Structure Intelligence Report 2030

Automotive Sensors Procurement Intelligence

The automotive sensors category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This category is driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles due to the rising number of road accidents, the growing trend of vehicle electrification such as electric vehicles, and the increasing demand for sensors that can monitor battery performance and other critical parameters. Additionally, the growth is aided by the increased demand for connected cars, which are designed to collect data on the vehicle’s performance and location. It can be used to provide real-time information to the driver and to improve the overall driving performance.

Intelligent airports are growing because of the development of Metaverse, a technology that uses a mix of virtual, augmented reality, and advanced internet. For instance, in 2022, Qatar Airways launched QVerse, where visitors can experience Qatar’s website through novel virtual reality. Similarly, in 2022, Bangalore International Airport in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched BLR Metaport to offer a 3D virtual experience of its newly launched terminal.

Order your copy of the Automotive Sensors category procurement intelligence report 2023-2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Autonomous robots are revolutionizing the baggage handling process at airports. They are designed to transport luggage from the check-in counter to the aircraft or from the aircraft to the baggage claim area. For instance, in 2022, in the U.S., Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Pittsburgh implemented autonomous robots, named Ottobots, to deliver retail, food and beverages.

The utilization of IoT technology enables the tracking of luggage, monitoring equipment performance, and enhancement of aircraft maintenance. For instance, sensors installed on aircraft engines can identify potential issues and notify maintenance airline crews in advance, averting any breakdowns. Additionally, cloud-based networks and IoT technologies help the passenger from the check-in to boarding process autonomously.

Automotive Sensors Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Automotive Sensors category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 4 – 7% from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Absorption costing method

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Micro-Electromechanical Capabilities,

Radar And Lidar Technology,

Chrome Data Auto Planner

Integrated Storage

Number Of Production Units

Technical Specifications

Operational Capabilities

Regulatory Standards And Mandates

Category Innovations

Others

Automotive Sensors Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Automotive Sensors Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Germany is a major player in this category with several leading companies based in the country such as Continental and Robert Bosch. The German category was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2022. Japan is another major player with several leading companies such as Denso and Panasonic and was valued at USD 3.8 billion in Japan in 2022.

The automotive sensors category is highly fragmented. There are several participants, ranging from major organizations to small and medium-sized businesses. It is highly competitive, and businesses are always coming up with new ideas to get an advantage. Different sensors utilized for various purposes, such as temperature, pressure, and motion sensor, are used to segment this sector. With the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles, this industry offers enormous potential for growth and innovation. This will open up new doors for businesses to enter the market and create cutting-edge products.

List of Key Suppliers

Robert Bosch

Denso

Sensata Technologies

Continental

Panasonic

TE connectivity

Delphi Technologies

Infineon Technologies

BorgWarner

Allegro MicroSystems

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Adhesives Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):