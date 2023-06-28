Digital Health Industry Revenue is driven by Growing Investment in Healthcare IT Infrastructure

Digital Health Industry Data Book – Tele-Healthcare, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics and Digital Health System Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Tele-Healthcare Market Report Highlights

The global Tele-Healthcare market size was valued at USD 87.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2022, the services segment held the largest revenue share due to the advancements in digital healthcare infrastructure along with the increased adoption of telehealth services to manage chronic conditions & monitor health

In 2022, the web-based delivery mode segment held the largest revenue share due to the high adoption of web-based solutions by healthcare professionals and patients

In 2022, the providers segment held the maximum revenue share due to increased convenience offered by the telehealth services and improved workflow management

In 2022, the radiology segment led the industry. However, the psychiatry segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased cases of anxiety, stress, and mental illnesses

In 2022, North America was the leading region due to the availability of favorable government initiatives and digital infrastructure to provide digital solutions to patients

mHealth Market Report Highlights

The global mHealth market size was valued at USD 56.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 130.6 billion by 2030, owing to growing adoption of mHealth platforms and technologies and increasing penetration of internet connectivity and smartphones by patients and physicians

The mHealth apps segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 76.5%, owing to high internet usage, increasing penetration of smartphones, and growing awareness about mHealth among healthcare professionals

The monitoring services segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 61.5%, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for remote monitoring services in post-acute care

The mobile operators segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market owing to an increase in the number of mobile subscribers, improvements in network infrastructure, and rise in the use of 3G and 4G technologies

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.1% in 2022, owing to various factors including rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and improved network infrastructure

Healthcare Analytics Market Report Highlights

The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at USD 35.3 billion as of 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The descriptive analysis had a market share of 36.1% in 2022, owing to its use in understanding historical datasets

The services segment was the largest component, due to the majority of healthcare industries relying on IT companies for their services

On-premises delivery mode was the most prominent in the market, due to ease of access and security

Financial applications recorded the highest revenue share owing to the fact that the healthcare industry has been under the burden to reduce costs and deliver better patient care, together

Life science companies were the largest end-users due to the need for companies to develop better products, improve their profits and deliver cost-effective care to patients has been a priority

The North American region has been a pioneer in the healthcare data analytics industry owing to the presence of key players in the market

Competitive Landscape

Increasing demand for technologically advanced digital health platforms and services are increasing competition in the market and thus, forcing key players to introduce new solutions in the market. Additionally, it is projected that rising industry consolidation activities, such as acquisitions and mergers by the leading market participants, as well as expanding efforts in R&D of digital health applications by key players, is also expected to boost the market share. Increasing funding and growing awareness and acceptance to adopt healthcare application is further projected to open new opportunities for the market especially at entry level.

Key players operating in the Digital Health industry are:

